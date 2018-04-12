April 12: Week in Sports

Baseball:

Torrey Pines defeated Canyon Crest Academy 6-5 in the Kendra Couch Classic finals on April 7.

The victory followed a nine-inning 11-10 victory over San Marcos the previous day its North County Tournament finale.

Kevin Sim had three hits including a home run and a double and four RBI to lead the Falcons against San Marcos.

Joe Magrisi and Matthew Cheverton each had two hits and two RBI.

The Falcons improved to 12-4 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated El Camino 10-3 in its North County Tournament finale on April 6.

Brent Peluso struck out 10 and walked two in six innings of three-hit ball in which he allowed three runs (one earned).

Kevin Michaels had three hits including two doubles and drove in five runs.

The Ravens improved to 13-4 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated Fallbrook 2-1 in a nonleague game on April 5.

Mustangs starter Jack Kulick combined with Pete Gagne on a two-hitter.

Kulick, who was credited with the win, gave up one run (unearned) on two hits and three walks in five innings.

Brendan Crow had a double and two RBI to lead the Mustangs offensively.

The victory followed a 2-1 win against Valley Center in a North County Tournament game on April 3 in which Matt Pisacane combined with Zach Fuller and Ryan Schove on a two-hitter.

Pisacane struck out seven and allowed two hits and no walks.

Schove, who threw two perfect innings, was credited with the victory.

Logan Matherly had two hits including a home run and drove in two runs.

The Mustangs improved to 9-4 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic went 2-2 in the Boras Classic tournament.

The Dons lost to Huntington Beach 9-0 in their tournament finale on April 6.

They were held to five runs in the tournament.

The Dons opened the tournament with a 1-0 loss to Simi Valley on April 3 in which Cade Brown pitched six strong innings.

Brown struck out five and gave up one run (unearned) on three hits and allowed no walks.

The Dons bounced back for a 3-2 win against Newberry Park the next day in which Nick Nastrini tossed a five-hitter.

Nastrini struck out eight and walked one in seven innings. He gave up two runs (one earned).

Jake Connelly had a hit and two RBI to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons defeated El Toro 2-1 on April 5 as Noah Owen pitched a two-hitter.

Owen struck out eight, walked two, and gave up one unearned run in seven innings.

The Dons improved to 8-5 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Westview 3-1 in its the North County Classic finale on April 5.

Stephen Pierson pitched a complete game three-hitter. He struck out five and allowed one walk.

Ethan Paulson and Bryson Hashimoto each had a double and one RBI.

The victory followed a 2-1 win against Vista the previous day in which Tyler Thornton pitched a four-hitter.

Thornton struck out five and allowed no walks and Stephen Pierson had two hits and two RBI.

The Eagles finished the tournament 4-1 as they improved their overall record for the season to 9-4.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Ramona 4-2 in a North County Tournament game on April 5.

Mavericks starter J.J. Rytz struck out seven and gave up two runs (one earned) in 6 2/3 innings on six hits and one walk.

Spencer Jones and Keaton Carattini each homered for LCC.

The victory followed a 2-1 win against Westview the previous day in which Carattini tossed a two-hitter.

Carattini struck out nine, walked none and gave up one unearned run.

The Mavericks improved to 9-5 overall for the season.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated Helix 8-5 in a Falcon-Fiesta Tournament game on April 5.

Haley White homered and drove in three runs and Makena Macias and Ava Fargo each had two hits.

White struck out 10 and gave up five runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks.

The victory followed a 7-2 win against Hilltop in which Valentina Perrone had four hits including a home run and two RBI and Kaili Aqui had three hits.

The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 9-7.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Gahr of Cerritos 1-0 in a Michelle Carew Classic game on April 7.

Anna Herrmann doubled in the game’s only run as the Dons improved their overall record for the season to 12-3.

Volleyball:

Nationally-ranked La Costa Canyon defeated Torrey Pines 3-1 (25-14, 26-24, 25-22) in an Avocado League West match on April 5.

Camden Gianni had 16 kills and Colin Lovejoy had 13 kills as the Mavericks won their fourth straight match.

Mavericks setter Ayden Cole had 40 assists.

William Meader led the Falcons with13 kills and Nick Slight had 23 assists.

The Mavericks improved to 4-0 in league and 14-5 overall for the season.