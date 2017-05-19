May 18: Week in sports for Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas

Girls lacrosse:

Torrey Pines defeated Poway 15-5 in the San Diego Section Open Division championship game on May 13.Taylor Scornavacco scored four goals to lead the Falcons. Kelli McKinnon and Marisa Kuberra each scored three goals.The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 23-0.

Baseball:

Torrey Pines completed a three-game sweep of Canyon Crest Academy with 3-1 Avocado League victory on May 12. Bennett McKaskill had two hits including a double and drove in three runs to lead the Falcons. Falcons starter Tucker Pike, who was credited with the victory, pitched a five-hitter in which he struck out four, allowed no walks, and gave up one unearned run.

The Falcons opened the series with a 5-4 victory on May 8 in which Ty McGuire had two hits including a double and one RBI and two runs scored, and Ryan Dill had one hit and drove in two runs.

M.J. Metz had two hits including a home run to lead the Ravens.The Falcons defeated the Ravens 7-0 on May 9.Kyle Hurt struck out 10 and walked three in six innings, combining with Michael Schreiber on a three-hit shutout.McKaskill was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI and Robby Schlesier, Mac Bingham and Jake Boone each had two hits.

The Falcons improved to 12-2 in league and 24-6 overall for the season.The Ravens fell to 4-10 in league and 17-13 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon completed a three-game series sweep of Sage Creek with a 16-0 Avocado League West victory on May 12.

Dylan Cortinas had two hits including a home run and five RBI and Keaton Carattini had two hits with a home run and drove in three runs. Chris Neveau had two hits, three RBI and three runs scored, and Blake Miller had two hits including a double and drove in three runs.The Mavericks had to come from behind in the late innings to win the May 9 series opener 3-1. They trailed 1-0 going into the top of the sixth inning, when they scored two runs.Trevor Noble pitched a complete game three-hitter to lead the Mavericks.

LCC defeated Sage Creek 5-1 on May 10 as Carattini pitched a complete game three-hitter to lead the Mavericks. Carattini struck out six, gave up one walk and allowed one unearned run.Spencer Jones had two hits including a double and two RBI to lead the Mavericks offensively.

The Mavericks improved to 13-1 in league and 23-5 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Madison 3-0 in a Western League game on May 11. Nick Nastrini pitched a complete game six-hit shutout to lead the Dons. He struck out seven and allowed two walks. Jacob Allred had a home run and three RBI to lead the Dons offensively.

The victory followed a 4-1 loss to Madison two days earlier in which the Dons were held to three hits. The Dons improved to 5-3 in league and 20-7 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Francis Parker 4-2 in a Coastal League game on May 13.

Ari Gerber had three hits including a solo home run to lead the Eagles and Bryson Hashimoto had two hits.The Eagles improved to 5-4 in league and 11-12-1 overall for the season.

Softball:

Cathedral Catholic extended its winning streak to 11 games as the Dons defeated Clairemont 7-3 in a Western League game on May 11. Megan Faraimo pitched a three-hit shutout to lead the Dons. She struck out 10 and allowed no walks. Patricia Niu had three hits including two doubles and three RBI to lead the Dons offensively.

The victory followed a 1-0 league win against Patrick Henry in which Faraimo pitched a one-hit shutout in which she struck out seven and allowed no walks.

Raven LeClair and Olivia LaQua each had two hits and Jacey Bourgeois had a double and drove in the game’s only run.The Dons improved to 10-0 in league and 22-4-1 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 7-0 in an Avocado League West game on May 11. Kiley Rose pitched a complete game shutout to lead the Falcons. Rose struck out four and allowed seven hits and now walks.Xstaviana Augur had three hits including a double and three RBI and Sydny Poh had two hits and two RBI to lead the Falcons offensively.

The victory followed a 13-1 league win against Canyon Crest Academy two days earlier in which Poh had two hits including a double, three runs scored and two RBI, and Kristin Bitter hit a home run.

Falcons starter Allison Joas, who was credited with the victory, struck out five and allowed one run on four hits and one walk.The Falcons improved to 8-2 in league and 24-6 overall for the season.