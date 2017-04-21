April 20: Week in sports for Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas

Torrey Pines extended its winning streak to 10 games as the Falcons took home a prestigious tournament championship trophy.

The Falcons rode superb pitching throughout the Lions Tournament, culminating with a 3-2 victory over Helix in the Classic Division championship game on April 13.

Mathew O’Brien and Jack Lofaro combined on a three-hitter in the championship game.

The victory followed a 4-3 win against Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas earlier in the day in which Evan Katz scattered seven hits and three walks to pick up the win in a complete game effort.

A dramatic 10-inning 4-2 victory over El Camino Real of Woodland Hills on April 12 sent the Falcons to the semifinals.

Griffin Johnson, who was credited with the victory, pitched four shutout innings of three-hit ball. He was among four Falcons pitchers who combined to limit ECR to two runs on 10 hits and five walks.

Gus Patrick, Ryan Dill and Mac Bingham each homered to lead the Falcons offense.

The Falcons opened the tournament with a 4-3 win against Eastlake on April 10 in which Bennett McKaskill homered and drove in two runs.

Bingham, Jake Boone and Ty McGuire each had two hits.

Kyle Hurt, who was credited with the victory, pitched a complete game three-hitter in which he struck out eight batters and allowed one walk. He allowed three runs (two earned).

The Falcons defeated Newbury Park 2-1 the next day as Tucker Pike pitched a complete game in which he allowed seven hits and no walks.

The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 15-4.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy won the 4A Division of the Lions Tournament championship.

The Ravens defeated Sage Creek 2-1 in the April 13 championship game for their sixth straight win. Ravens pitchers allowed just five runs over that stretch.

Four Ravens pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Niko de Boucaud, who was credited with the victory, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of no-hit ball.

The Ravens defeated Oceanside 3-2 in the semifinals earlier in the day.

Sammy Benbow homered and drove in two runs and Seth Bernstein and Sam Hreha each had two hits to lead the Ravens.

Mathew Fleck pitched a three-hit shutout to lead the Ravens in an 8-0 quarterfinals victory over Mater Dei on April 12.

The Ravens opened the tournament with a 3-2 win against San Diego in which de Boucaud and Hugo Kinebuchi combined on a five-hitter on April 10.

The Ravens defeated Oxnard the next day as M.J. Metz had two hits including a home run and Cole Colleran, who was credited with the victory, pitched four innings of shutout ball.

The Ravens improved their overall record for the season to 15-4.

*****

La Costa Canyon went 2-2 in the Lions Tournament’s Classic Division, culminating with an 8-3 victory over Silverado of Las Vegas.

Keaton Carattini had two hits including a double and three RBI to lead the Mavericks.

The Mavericks improved to 13-4 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic went 3-1 in the Lions Tournament’s Classic Division, culminating with a 7-6 victory over Newbury Park on April 13.

The Dons trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, when they scored all their runs.

Danny Becerra’s three-run triple highlighted the outburst.

The Dons defeated Grossmont 6-2 the previous day.

Dan Brown allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits. He also went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons improved their overall record for the season to 14-4.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Steele Canyon 5-2 in a Lions Tournament Division 6A game on April 12.

Ari Gerber and Bryson Hashimoto each had two hits to lead the Eagles.

The loss followed a 14-inning ultra-marathon the previous day that ended in a 1-1 tie with Coronado.

Gerber had three hits including a solo home run and Hashimoto and Murphy Stehly each had two hits.

Chet Moody, who was among four Eagles pitchers used in the game, fired six shutout innings.