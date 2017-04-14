April 13: Week in sports for Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas

Baseball:

Torrey Pines defeated Sage Creek 3-2 in an Avocado League West game on April 7 as the Falcons completed a three-game sweep to open league.

Falcons starter Evan Katz was credited with a complete game and the victory. He struck out five batters and allowed seven hits and no walks.

Robby Schlesier had two hits including a double to lead the Falcons offensively.

The Falcons opened the series with a 3-2 victory on April 3 in which the Falcons rallied from a 2-0 deficit in their last at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Matt Bingham delivered the big blow, clearing the bases with a walk-off three-run triple.

Jake Boone and Tino Cappozzoli each had two hits.

Peter Lutz, who was credited with the victory, pitched one scoreless inning in relief of Kyle Hurt, who struck out seven batters and allowed no walks in six shutout innings of three-hit ball.

The Falcons followed up their dramatics in the league opener with a 12-4 victory over the Bobcats in which they combined for 15 hits.

Bennet McCaskill had three hits including a double and two RBI.

The Falcons improved to 3-0 in league and 10-4 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Bishop’s 3-0 in a Coastal League opener on April 7.

Tyler Thornton, who was credited with the victory, struck out four batters in six innings, combining with reliever Ethan Paulson on a two-hit shutout.

The victory followed a 4-1 win against Montgomery in a nonleague game on April 4 in which Chet Moody led the Eagles with three hits including a double.

The Eagles improved to 7-5 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated San Dieguito Academy 17-5 in an Avocado League West game as the Mavericks completed a three-game series sweep.

Chris Neveau had three hits and two RBI and Keaton Carattini had two hits and four RBI to lead the Mavericks.

Matt Shearin had two hits including a double in defeat for SDA.

The Mavericks opened the series with a 2-0 victory on March 3 in which Trevor Noble pitched a one-hit shutout.

Two days later, LCC defeated the Mustangs 10-1, as Marcus Alazard led the route, going 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI.

The Mavericks improved to 3-0 in league and 11-2 overall for the season.

The Mustangs fell to 0-3 in league and 4-9 overall for the season.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy rallied from a three-run deficit in its last at-bat to defeat Calvin Christian 5-4 in a nonleague Crusader Classic Tournament game on April 3.

The Lions scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as they snapped a three-game skid.

Brennan Rubin led the Lions with a double, a triple and four RBI.

Jordan Battaglia was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Sebastian Mayer had two hits and two runs scored.

Battaglia, who was credited with the win, struck out three batters and allowed one hit and no walks in two shutout innings.

The Lions improved to 5-5 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Mater Dei Catholic 5-1 in a nonleague game on April 6.

Cade Brown went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI to lead the Dons. Wyatt Hoffman had two hits.

The victory followed a 4-3 nonleague win against Montgomery in which Wyatt Hoffman was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

The Dons improved their overall record for the season to 11-3.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated Escondido 5-3 in a nonleague game on April 5.

Macias Makena had two hits including a home run to lead the Falcons.

The victory followed a 7-2 nonleague win against Hilltop two days earlier in which Xstaviana Augur had two hits and two RBI.

Makena had one hit and two RBI and Haley White had two hits.

The Falcons improved to 16-4 overall for the season.

Girls lacrosse:

Torrey Pines defeated Mater Dei 10-6 in a nonleague game on April 7 as the Falcons extended their season-opening winning streak to 15 games.

Kelli McKinnon scored three goals to lead the Falcons.