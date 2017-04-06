April 6: Week in sports for Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas

Girls lacrosse:

Torrey Pines continued its torrid start as the Falcons defeated Canyon Crest Academy 13-0 in a nonleague game on March 31 for their 12th straight victory to start the season.

Marissa Kuberra and Kelli McKinnon each scored three goals to lead the Falcons.

Baseball:

On a day when Torrey Pines couldn’t get much going offensively, the Falcons still found a way to win.

The Falcons made the most out of four hits as they defeated El Camino 4-2 in a nonleague North County Tournament game on March 29.

Tucker Pike pitched a complete game to lead the Falcons. He struck out four batters and allowed two runs (both unearned) on six hits and two walks.

Gus Patrick had two hits to lead the Falcons offensively.

The victory followed a 4-0 win against Westview two days earlier in which Kyle Hurt pitched a three-hit shutout to lead the Falcons.

Bennett McCaskill had two hits to lead the Falcons offensively.

The Falcons improved to 7-4 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian lost to Poway 4-3 in a North County Tournament game on March 30.

Poway rallied from a 3-2 deficit, scoring two runs in their last at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The loss followed a 5-0 Eagles victory two days earlier in which starter Ethan Paulson pitched five innings, combining with Ian Coykendall and Lars Wells on a three-hit shutout.

The Eagles improved to 6-4 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Santana 3-2 in a North County Tournament game on March 30.

Logan Whitesides had three hits including two doubles to lead the Dons and Nick Nastrini had two hits including a triple and one RBI.

The loss followed a 3-0 victory over El Capitan two days earlier in which Cade Brown tossed a three-hit complete game shutout to lead the Dons.

Nastrini and Jacob Allred each had two hits to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons improved to 8-3 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Ramona 5-1 in a North County Tournament game on March 29.

M.J. Metz had two hits including a double and one RBI to lead the Ravens.

The victory followed a 4-2 loss to Mt. Carmel two days earlier that snapped a four-game winning streak.

The Ravens improved to 8-3 overall for the season.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy lost to Tri-City Christian 6-5 in a Crusader Classic Tournament game on March 29.

Jordan Battaglia had two hits and Brennan Rubin and Gabriel Mayer each had one RBI.

The Lions fell to 4-5 overall for the season.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated Carlsbad 6-4 in a North County Tournament game on March 30.

Macias Makena had three hits including a home run and three RBI to lead the Falcons.

Sydney Poh had a double and two RBI and Alexandra Reges added two hits.

Falcons starter Kiley Rose struck out six batters and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks.

The win followed a 17-0 shellacking of Sage Creek two days earlier in which Xstaviana Augur had three hits and two RBI and Halle Woodhall and Cassie Kaelber each had two hits and three RBI.

The Falcons scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The game was mercy-ruled after five innings.

Reges and Allison Harvey each added two hits as the Falcons combined for 15 hits.

The Falcons improved to 13-4 overall for the season.