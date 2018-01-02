Torrey Pines boys varsity soccer undefeated at 10-0-0

The TPHS boys varsity soccer team is making a statement early in the season with a 10-0-0 start, outscoring opponents in those games 33-5. The Falcons won the local Grossmont Tournament early in December and the So. Cal. High School Classic this past week.

The So Cal Classic is a prestigious tournament that brings together teams from San Diego, LA and Orange counties. Falcons have gotten the attention of Top Drawer Soccer where they are now ranked #1 in the state. On their way to the So Cal Classic title, Torrey Pines beat the-then #1 (Servite) and #5 (El Toro) ranked teams.

Torrey Pines has just three more preseason games prior to opening league play on Jan. 17. The TPHS Soccer program's annual FUTGOLF fundraiser will be held on Jan. 20 at Rancho Carlsbad Golf Course. Please contact tphsgoal@gmail.com to sponsor a hole or participate as a golfer.

Pictured above: (front, l-r): Tyler Weinrich, Michael McGowan, Justin Diehl, Michael Mines, Ali Demiralp, Jose Salgado, Palmer Bonebrake, Matthew Castro, Denzel Zepeda, Blake Muchnick, Nick Bello, Alec Philibbosian, Geffen Cooper; Back, l-r: Coach Andy Hargreaves, Connor Wood, Erik Herrera, Ryan Turek, Jordan Watkins, Nick Miller, Santiago Majewski, Ted Merrifield, Paul Bartlett, Jake Kosakoff, Coach Joel Kosakoff, Brandon Cormode. Not pictured: Grayson LaRose, Ish Uno, Brian Bae, Garrett Seamans