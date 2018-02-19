Horizon Prep wins championship, makes it to CIF playoffs

The Horizon Prep basketball team clinched the Pioneer League Championship on Monday, Feb. 12 with a 49-10 win over CCPAA (Children’s Creative and Performing Arts Academy) at home. The Lions are heading into CIF San Diego Division V playoff with a winning streak of eight games. Under the leadership of Coach Matt Roy, the team is undefeated in its league (8-0) and has a 14-6 record for the year.

Monday night, Feb. 12, was also senior night as the team honored three senior players, Cole Geren, Colin Quinn, and Daniel Richardson, as well as team manager Shelby Sutton and team videographer Landon Chenfeld. Halftime featured a middle school scrimmage between Horizon Prep and The Grauer School and the evening ended with the ceremonious cutting of the net for the first-ever school CIF basketball league championship. Horizon Prep is only in its second year of CIF sports.

Horizon Prep’s team is composed of players from Horizon Prep School of Rancho Santa Fe and The Grauer School in Encinitas, entering into this successful partnership as the team joined into San Diego CIF play. The team’s accomplishments include their first winning CIF team season (after only two seasons of play) and the successful integration of several female players.