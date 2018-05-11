Jim Rooney named head football coach at Horizon Prep

Horizon Prep recently announced the naming of Jim Rooney as the new head football coach.

Rooney spent his collegiate career at Wesleyan University (Middletown, Conn.) and began coaching football the day after it ended. Rooney worked with the specialists (punters, placekickers,snappers, holders) at Southern Connecticut State for two seasons. A professional hopeful at punter himself, he then made the move to San Diego at the end of 2005 to pursue his NFL dream. He jumped in at the University of San Diego and coached their specialists for three seasons, serving under Jim Harbaugh.

Rooney then made the jump to the high school game in 2009, coordinating the special teams and coaching running backs at Santa Fe Christian. Four seasons there ended with appearances in two CIF semi finals, a CIF runner up, CIF championship, Southern California Championship, and state runner up finish.

Rooney has served in youth ministry and, along with his wife, Isa, runs ReSet Wellness, a holistic health business in Solana Beach. Rooney is a Master Instructor in the resistance stretching technique, DCT. The Rooneys make their home in Solana Beach and have two daughters.

Horizon Athletic Director Chris Walls says, “It was critical to identify a coach who would be able to bring a defined process that lines up with our athletic program's goals. A coach who will impact our young men’s character, instill Godly principles into their lives and cultivate a championship program. We were looking for a coach who understands the dynamics of successfully developing a student athlete from their own personal experience - someone who has competed at the highest levels themselves and has been mentored by coaches who have produced championships. I found each of these qualities, and more, in Coach Rooney and am confident he is the ideal fit for the HP footballprogram.”