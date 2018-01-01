Canyon Crest finishes 5th at Torrey Pines Holiday Classic

At the midway point of the 2017-2018 season, the Canyon Crest Academy Ravens find themselves sitting at 9 wins and 5 losses, slightly short of expectations but still positioned for a strong stretch run.

Last week, CCA finished with three wins against one loss in the Governors Division of the Famed TP Holiday Classic. In the opening round game, Canyon Crest outplayed Dougherty Valley (San Ramon) to win 60-46.

MJ Metz finished with a season high 19 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Acosta added 16. In the second round, CCA was knocked out of the championship bracket losing to an athletic Cimarron Memorial (Las Vegas) squad 61-55. In that game, the Ravens led by as many as 14 in the first half before turnovers and poor shooting cost them in the second half.

Metz and Sam Crespy led with 14 each. Tyler Elsom found the range in the second half against Bishops (La Jolla) scoring 21 points with 6 steals to lead CCA to a 48-40 victory.