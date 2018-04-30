RSF runner was youngest finisher in La Jolla Half Marathon

Chris and AK Miller on the course. Courtesy

Rancho Santa Fe’s Anna Kathryn “AK” Miller was the youngest finisher in the La Jolla Half Marathon on April 22. Running alongside her father Chris, 10-year-old AK finished in 2:04:02, good for a six-minute PR.

It was AK’s third and fastest half marathon and she placed fifth in her age group which goes up to 17 years old.

“I was so happy and it felt so good,” said AK, a fourth grader at R. Roger Rowe School. “The race is so hard and so when you finish it feels like you’ve accomplished something you’ve trained to do forever and ever. It’s awesome and I love crossing the finish line.”

AK ran her first half marathon at age 8 with a time of 2:14. She improved the next year at age 9, with 2:11.

While all of the five Miller siblings run, AK is the only one to run the longer distances so far. The family often runs 5Ks together all over the country, such as the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot in Gasparilla Island, Florida last year.

Going long was something AK pushed herself to do—when her family lived in Palm Springs she would log 10-milers on the Bump and Grind Trail and challenges herself with long trail runs in the mountains when her family spends summers in Lake Tahoe. In Rancho Santa Fe, she loves running the trails around the golf course, “It’s a really good place to run.”

While training for races, AK runs at least three days a week, including a long run with dad on Sundays.

“I like to talk to my dad some of the time but mostly I like to stay focused on the course,” she says of their runs together.

The Miller family at the finish line. Courtesy

In addition to running, AK also plays basketball with Junior Dunkers, takes dance classes and plays flag football with Football ‘N’ America.

The La Jolla Half Marathon is 13.1 miles between Del Mar Fairgrounds and La Jolla Cove, with a challenging climb to the summit of Torrey Pines State Park. AK said that climb toward the beginning of the race is not as bad compared to a “super painful” hill that comes near the end of the course.

AK and Chris made good time this year and might have gone even faster than 2:04 but they stopped mid-race to check on a runner that was down, waiting until medical attention arrived before getting back on the course.

Chris, who has a PR of 1:18 in the half marathon, mostly serves as the pacer but AK says there are times when she offers a boost of: “Dad let’s go, we need to get a good time!”

Next up for AK will be the Rock n’ Roll San Diego Half Marathon in June—this time AK will be running with her mom, Jennifer, continuing to work toward her ultimate goal time of 1:50.