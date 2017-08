The RSF Attack G2009 Green team took home the trophy in the Breakers SoCal Cup last weekend. The girls scored 16 goals and beat a tough Murrieta Surf team in the finals. Congratulations to Farren, Abby, Ava, Kiki, Britta, Jenny, Angelina, Cate, Gabby (not pictured Greta, Casey and Lilly). A big thank you to awesome Coach Mike Jones for his coaching and caring of the team’s young players.