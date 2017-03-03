PGA teaching pro offers Pee Wee Golf instruction at Rancho Santa Fe Community Center

TPI Certified Golf Fitness Instructor, Katie Bakken, will teach a Pee Wee Golf Class at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center for children ages 2 to 4 beginning March 6. Bakken is a Class A LPGA Teaching Professional and a member of the Community Center’s Moms & Tots group. She grew up around the game and is a former tour player.

Bakken will introduce the sport in a fun and safe setting and all equipment will be provided. The class will run on Mondays, 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., March 6 through March 27. Cost is $150 per child and parents are welcome to participate in the class. To register, call the Community Center at 858-756-2461 or visit www.RSFCC.org. Space is limited.