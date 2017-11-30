Nov. 30: Week in Sports

Football:

No. 2-seeded Santa Fe Christian defeated No. 3 San Pasqual 14-12 in a San Diego Section Division III playoff semifinal on Nov. 24.The Eagles with their fourth straight win advanced to the Dec. 2 championship game.

They will play top-seeded El Centro Southwest at noon at Southwestern College.

Eagles quarterback Michael Linguadoca completed six of nine pass attempts for 147 yards including a 67-yard scoring pass to Matthew Stevenson.

Luke Sanders rushed for 58 yards on 18 carries and Linguadoca rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries.Austin Rossetti had 10 tackles and Carson Drake had nine tackles to lead the Eagles defensively.

Sanders and Sam Geiser each had two sacks.The Eagles improved to 8-4 overall for the season.

*****

No. 5-seeded Torrey Pines nearly pulled off a big upset but the Falcons blew a late lead in a 20-17 loss to top-seeded Mission Hills in an Open Division semifinal on Nov. 24.

The Falcons led 17-14 on Jason Heine’s scoring run from the 6 with just over five minutes left in the game.Mission Hills took a 20-17 lead in the final minute on a scoring pass from inside the 20.The Falcons fell to 7-5 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Top-seeded Torrey Pines lost to No. 2 Mater Dei of Santa Ana 3-2 (29-27, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23, 15-11) in Open Division regional final on Nov. 25.The loss snapped a 25-game winning streak.

Jaden Whitmarsh led the Falcons with 20 kills and 20 digs.Emily Fitzner had 14 kills, 26 kills and five blocks and Kiara McNulty had 31 assists and three service aces.Kendra Ham had 16 kills and five blocks and Dani Fornaciari had seven blocks and six kills.

The loss followed a 3-2 (25-18, 17-25, 25-16, 8-25, 18-16) regional semifinal victory over Redondo Union on Nov. 21 in which Fitzner had 16 kills and 24 assists and Whitmarsh had 16 kills and 16 digs.

McNulty had 26 assists, Fornaciari had 10 kills and six blocks and Ham had nine kills and five blocks.

The Falcons fell to 34-4 overall for the season.

Cross country:

On a day when one of the county’s top runner collapsed nearing the finish line, La Costa Canyon’s girls’ team managed a strong showing at the CIF State Cross Country Championships.

Junior LCC standout Kristin Fahy had a commanding lead with less than a kilometer to go on the 3.1-mile course on a hot day at Woodward Park in Fresno. She didn’t finish the race but later joined her team on the podium.

La Costa Canyon (142) placed third in Division III. Cathedral Catholic (188) placed fifth.

LCC had three runners finish in the top 30. McKenna Brown placed second, finishing the race in 18 minutes and 2.5 seconds.

Jessica Riedman (18:54.1) placed 16th and Sydney Weaber (19:25.0) placed 29th.

Cathedral Catholic’s Cami Doheny (19:08.7) placed 19th and Gabrielle Waters (19:22.4) placed 26th.

Canyon Crest Academy’s Carlie Dorostkar (18:25.1) placed 25th in the Division I girls’ race.

*****

Cathedral Catholic standout Martinez de Pinillos (15.11.2) placed second in the Division III boys’ race.

LCC finished second in Division III boys’ race behind twins Jacob Stanford (15:31.5) and Garrett Stanford (15:33.0), who placed fourth and fifth.