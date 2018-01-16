RC Elite Silver lacrosse team wins championship

The RC Starz Lacrosse team helped sort food for Feeding San Diego Jan. 4 prior to the Del Mar Challenge lacrosse tournament held on the San Diego Polo Fields. The RC Starz Elite Silver Team won the championship game Jan. 7. Many of the boys who volunteered for Feeding San Diego played on the RC Elite Silver team. The RC Starz lacrosse programs includes youth – high school players from Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach and La Jolla.
Photo below: RC Elite team players volunteered with Feeding San Diego gleaning more than 3,600 pounds of tomatoes, mangos, corn and oranges to fill various school pantries for kids struggling with hunger throughout San Diego County. Head Coach Jono Zissi starts each New Year with his players volunteering in some capacity in the community.