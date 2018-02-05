Slow starts catch up to CCA basketball as team splits pair

Tyler Elsom had his best game in conference play against La Costa Canyon recently helping the Ravens overcome a 10-point deficit in a 47-46 win. Elsom and MJ Metz led a fourth quarter comeback that snatched a critical road victory from an LCC team that had led for most of the game. Elsom finished the game with 22 points and Metz had 11 points and made a spectacular block that sealed the game in the final minute.

Against Carlsbad, the Ravens were again plagued with a slow start trailing by double digits in the first half. Senior Aaron Acosta found the range scoring 19 points and grabbing 5 rebounds despite sitting for several minutes in the second quarter with foul trouble. This time CCA was not able to pull out a victory falling short to a physical and athletic Carlsbad team, 61-59. Sophomore Frank Gelfman added 14 points for the Ravens. CCA moved to an overall record of 15-8 and 4-2 in conference play.