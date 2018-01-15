Ravens squeak by Rancho Bernardo, lose nail-biter to Vista

Against Rancho Bernardo, Colorado College commit Aaron Acosta struggled with foul trouble, playing only 5 minutes in the second half before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. When Acosta fouled out, MJ Metz was already on the sideline nursing a strained achilles. Acosta, Metz and senior Tyler Elsom are CCA’s top three scorers and rebounders. With his teammates forced to watch most of the second half, the Ravens fate rested squarely on the shoulders of Elsom. The 6’1” guard responded with a career best, 29 points including the game winner with two second remaining in the second overtime, avenging an early season loss, 65-64.
Last Friday, Jan. 12, CCA team members faced their toughest test to date on the road against Vista with their top ranked back court led by Dartmouth- bound Taurus Samuels. After a slow start, the Ravens rocked the home team, outscoring Vista 24-7 during one stretch and coming within one point, before falling short 56-52. In what Vista coach Anthony Bolton described as a playoff-level game, Acosta led all scorers with 19 points, including 5 three-pointers and Metz added 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Ravens face off against Torrey Pines at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan 19 at Torrey Pines.