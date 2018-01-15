Ravens squeak by Rancho Bernardo, lose nail-biter to Vista

Against Rancho Bernardo, Colorado College commit Aaron Acosta struggled with foul trouble, playing only 5 minutes in the second half before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. When Acosta fouled out, MJ Metz was already on the sideline nursing a strained achilles. Acosta, Metz and senior Tyler Elsom are CCA’s top three scorers and rebounders. With his teammates forced to watch most of the second half, the Ravens fate rested squarely on the shoulders of Elsom. The 6’1” guard responded with a career best, 29 points including the game winner with two second remaining in the second overtime, avenging an early season loss, 65-64.