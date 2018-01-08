CCA cruises past Mt. Carmel, improving to 10-5 for the season

The Canyon Crest Ravens defeated the Sun Devils from Mt. Carmel 71-46 in their home opener on Friday, Jan. 5. The win was their third in a row and their sixth in the last seven games. After a slow start, the Brian Baum-coached team seems to be playing their best basketball of the season. In the first half of the Mt. Carmel game, the Ravens thrilled their raucous student section with smothering defense and precision shooting - converting on 10 three-point shots, and taking a 40-18 lead at intermission.