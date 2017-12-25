Ravens complete rollercoaster week with solid wins

After losing three straight games to Westview, Rancho Bernardo and top-ranked Foothills Christian, the Canyon Crest Academy boys basketball team found its footing with two big wins at the Grossmont Tournament to move to 6-4 for the season.
On Saturday evening, Dec. 23, a strong team effort was the difference against the highly touted La Jolla Country Day squad that entered the game 8-1. All five CCA starters scored double figures for the first time this season, led by senior point guard Sam Crespy who scored a career high 18 points. The Ravens led from start to finish, but had to fight off a furious LJCD comeback in the fourth quarter. MJ Metz sealed the victory by calmly sinking two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game.
On Friday, Dec. 22, CCA bested a formidable La Jolla High School team, 78-59. In that game, Aaron Acosta and Tyler Elsom led all scorers with 20 points and 17 points respectively. Frank Gelfman added 11 points and the 6’5” Metz grabbed 12 rebounds. This week, the Ravens play in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic where they will try and avenge last year’s opening game loss against Dougherty Valley from San Ramon, Calif.