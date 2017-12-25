Ravens complete rollercoaster week with solid wins

After losing three straight games to Westview, Rancho Bernardo and top-ranked Foothills Christian, the Canyon Crest Academy boys basketball team found its footing with two big wins at the Grossmont Tournament to move to 6-4 for the season.

On Saturday evening, Dec. 23, a strong team effort was the difference against the highly touted La Jolla Country Day squad that entered the game 8-1. All five CCA starters scored double figures for the first time this season, led by senior point guard Sam Crespy who scored a career high 18 points. The Ravens led from start to finish, but had to fight off a furious LJCD comeback in the fourth quarter. MJ Metz sealed the victory by calmly sinking two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game.