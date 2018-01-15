CCA and Cathedral Catholic soccer teams to play in Annual Cure for Cancer Cup

Canyon Crest Academy and Cathedral Catholic High School soccer programs recently announced the Annual Cure for Cancer Cup. The Cure for the Cancer Cup will take place Jan. 23 at Cathedral Catholic High School. Boys junior varsity play begins at 5:15 p.m., and boys varsity at 7:15 p.m.

The students from both high schools would like to draw attention to the very serious issues centered around deadly childhood cancers: On average, every day sees 43 new cases of children under the age of 15 being diagnosed with cancer. With the current level of clinical resources, more than five or these children will most likely not survive into adulthood. However, as a community standing together, we can make a difference: