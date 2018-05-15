TPHS boys tennis wins 4th straight CIF San Diego Section Open Division Championship

On May 3 at Balboa Tennis Club, #1-seed Torrey Pines High School boys’ tennis team captured its 4th consecutive year CIF San Diego Section Open Division Championship, defeating #3-seed The Bishop’s School.

Torrey Pines went undefeated (16-0) in dual match play in the Avocado League and advances to the CIF Southern California Championships at the Claremont Club on May 25-26.