TPHS boys tennis wins 4th straight CIF San Diego Section Open Division Championship

On May 3 at Balboa Tennis Club, #1-seed Torrey Pines High School boys’ tennis team captured its 4th consecutive year CIF San Diego Section Open Division Championship, defeating #3-seed The Bishop’s School.
Torrey Pines went undefeated (16-0) in dual match play in the Avocado League and advances to the CIF Southern California Championships at the Claremont Club on May 25-26.
(Above) Team members pictured, (bottom row, L to R): Zach Brumm, Nik Speshilov, Brandon Wong, Alex Stafford, Maxim Pogorelov; (top row, L to R): Matteo Shafer, Luke Shugert, Raman Panchal, James Singer, Jerry Huang, Eric Silberman, Coach Skip Strode.Team members not pictured: Mathieu Barthelemy, Ayush Desai, Anton Glazko, Jonathan Lu, Michael Nirula, Ryan Park, Stefen Pegels, Kishan Shah, Nicholas Tedeschi.