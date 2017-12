The Torrey Pines High School boys lacrosse team celebrated the holidays with Irving Goodman, his dad and brother at the San Diego Gulls “Teddy Bear Toss” game vs. the Stockton Heat. The team brought Teddy Bears that were thrown onto the ice during the game and donated to Children’s Hospital in support of their “teammate” Irving. #FoJFoundation, #GOSanDiegoGulls.