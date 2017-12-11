Ravens show dominance with three big wins in four days

The Canyon Crest Academy boys basketball squad defeated Helix High School 46-31, Rancho Buena Vista 69-49 and Eastlake High School 83-59 to round out play last week at the Hilltop Tournament in Chula Vista. CCA has now won four straight games and is 4-1 overall.

Against Helix, the Ravens used suffocating man-to-man defense to hold the Highlanders to only 19 points through three quarters. MJ Metz led the team with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Against Rancho Buena Vista, senior Aaron Acosta led all scorers 24 points, including six three-pointers and senior Sam Crespy added six assists and played smothering defense throughout the tournament. Tyler Elsom and sophomore Frank Gelfman both had 17 in an overwhelming win against Eastlake, who trailed CCA by 35 at halftime. The Ravens shot a blistering 63 percent from the three-point line in that game. Elsom was named to the all tournament team.

Canyon Crest begins play in the Grossmont Tournament this week where they will open play against top-ranked Foothills Christian on Friday, Dec. 15 and Ranch Bernardo on Saturday, Dec.16.