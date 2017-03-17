March 16: Week in sports for Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas

Boys basketball:

The little engine that could finally ran out of gas. Santa Fe Christian's amazing run ended with a 83-47 loss to Colony of Ontario in a Division III Southern California regional semifinal on March 11. The small school power's season was highlighted by the Eagles winning the San Diego Section Division I championship, competing in a bracket that from an enrollment standpoint was way above its weight class.

Demitri Washington scored 16 points in defeat for the Eagles. The Eagles opened the state tournament with a 68-57 first-round victory over Vista Murrieta on March 8 in which Washington led the Eagles with 15 points and Charles Dudley scored 11 points. The Eagles fell to 21-11 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to Bishop Montgomery 67-49 in an Open Division quarterfinal on March 10. Ethan Esposito led the Falcons with 14 points and eight and Jake Gilliam scored 12 points and seven rebounds.The Falcons fell to 28-5 overall for the season.

Baseball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Valhalla 10-4 in a Hilltop-Lolitas Tournament game on March 11. The Dons improved to 3-0 in their season-opening tournament. Wyatt Hoffman went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored to lead the Dons. Danny Becerra had two hits including a triple and drove in two runs.

The Dons opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over La Costa Canyon in a game that went eight innings. Noah Owen, who was credited with the victory, pitched three shutout innings of one-hit ball. Jacob Allred had two hits and two RBI to lead the Dons offensively. Marcus Alazard led the Mavericks with two hits. Two days later the Dons combined for 13 hits in a 5-4 victory over El Capitan in which Jacob Allred led the Dons with three hits.

*****

La Costa Canyon bounced back from its season-opening loss to Cathedral Catholic as the Mavericks defeated Rancho Buena Vista 4-1 on March 9. Marcus Alazard and Blake Miller each had two hits to lead the Mavericks and J.J. Rytz allowed one run in six innings for four-hit ball .Two days later LCC defeated El Capitan 13-0.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Point Loma 4-0 in a Pirate Baseball Classic Tournament game on March 11. Shane Jones had two hits, Jake Boone homered, and Kyle Hurt struck out five batters in 2 2/3 shutout innings of one-hit ball in a dominant relief outing. The Falcons defeated Fallbrook 11-1 two days earlier as Mac Bingham went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBI

.Falcons starter Tucker Pike, who was credited with the victory, struck out six batters in five shutout innings for one-hit ball. The Falcons improved to 3-1 overall for the season. Santa Fe Christian lost to Mt. Carmel 5-0 in a Pirate Baseball Classic Tournament game on March 11. The loss followed an 8-2 victory over San Dieguito Academy two days earlier in which Ari Gerber was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI. The Eagles defeated Torrey Pines 4-2 on March 7 as Murphy Stehly went 3 for 3 with a double and Gerber homered and drove in three runs.The Eagles improved to 2-2 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy lost to Mission Hills 3-2 in a Pirate Baseball Classic Tournament game on March 11. Matt Pisacane had three hits to lead the Mustangs and Brendan Chow had a double and scored a run. The Mustangs fell to 2-2 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Bishop's 4-3 in a Sweetwater Invitational Tournament game on March 11. M.J. Metz was 2 for 3 with a double and Arjun Nichani doubled and drove in two runs. The Ravens defeated Monte Vista 4-2 two days earlier as Metz had two hits and Kevin Michaels had two RBI. The Ravens improved to 2-1 overall for the season.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy defeated High Tech Chula Vista 20-7 in a nonleague game on March 9.Gabriel Mayer had three hits including a double and five RBI, and Sebastian Mayer (his twin brother) had three hits including two doubles. The Lions improved to 2-1 overall for the season.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated Valhalla 11-4 in a Cougar Classic Tournament game on March 11. Valentina Perrone and Cassie Kaleber each had two hits to lead the Falcons. The Falcons improved to 5-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Eastlake 3-2 in a Cougar Classic Tournament game on March 11. Bourgeois hit a two-run homer to lead the Dons. The Dons improved to 3-2-1 overall for the season.

Boys volleyball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated St. Augustine 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-21) in a Western League Match on March 8. Christian Seiber led the Dons with 11 kills. Chaz Galloway had 13 assists and five digs. The Dons improved to 3-4 overall for the season.

Girls lacrosse:

Torrey Pines defeated Park City (Utah) 15-4 in a nonleague game on March 11.Taylor Scornavacco scored four goals to lead the Falcons.