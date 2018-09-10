RSF Attack G2005 Green team wins San Diego Premier Classic

The Rancho Santa Fe Attack G2005 Green soccer team won the San Diego Premier Classic, held Aug. 25-26 at the Del Mar Polo Fields. The team defeated a tough Albion SC team in the championship match 2-1.
In photo above: Back row, L-R: Coach Malcolm Tovey, Haley Butler, Sophia Vierling, Jackie Mossy, Siena Lambert, Eva Lefferdink, Kaylin King, Catherine Gizzo, Abigail Castillo, Eva Rodas. Front row, L-R: McKara Sweeney, Molly Harrington, Emma Tootell, Tessa Defibaugh, Alyssa Vo, Sophie Patton, Samantha Schwartz. Not pictured: Tara Trabucco, Maya Serr.