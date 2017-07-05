Rancho Santa Fe Attack hosts Loyalty Awards Reception

Forty-eight graduates and former players for RSF Attack Soccer were honored recently during a special evening reception held at the R. Roger Rowe School in the Performing Arts Center. On hand to recognize these players were Director of Coaching Malcolm Tovey and Assistant Director of Coaching Nate Hetherington. Those being honored were recognized for their commitment to the club in that they played competitively for Attack for a minimum of five consecutive years. At the reception, players who had been with the club as long as 11 consecutive years were given special plaques commemorating their achievement.

“In this diverse environment where there are many soccer organizations, having this many who have remained faithful to the club shows that Attack has been able to fulfill their goal of developing players and providing them with the opportunity to play at the highest level,” said Tovey. Many of the players, both graduating and returning, are continuing their soccer career playing at the collegiate level.

“This was Attack’s first annual awards event, so we had some catching up to do. In addition to our graduating class of seniors, we honored past graduates going back to 2015,” said Marilee Pacelli, director of League Operations. Two other scholarship awards were also handed out at the event which brought together players, their families and their past coaches.

The Boyd N Lyon Memorial Scholarship has been an exclusive Attack program over the last 11 years. This scholarship was established to memorialize one of Attack’s long-time coaches after his untimely death in 2006. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating Attack senior. The scholarship goes towards college expenses at an accredited institution. Dean Lyon shared, “The recipient must exemplify a ‘never give up attitude’ on the soccer field and in life, along with a passion for soccer, a passion for learning and a strong work ethic on and off the field.” The 2017 senior who received the award this year is Jonathan Sabouri. He graduated from San Dieguito Academy and will be attending the University of California San Diego. He will be playing for the Tritons this fall.

The Saul Resendiz Scholarship was established by his family in memory of one of Attack’s former soccer players. Saul was posthumously honored by the club for having played with Attack for nine years. “Saul loved soccer and wanted to play forever. He would have been so proud of these recipients,” said his sister Elizabeth Resendiz. The winners of this year’s scholarships are Robert Guerrero Escobedo and David Linares. Coincidentally, they also attended Orange Glen High School, where Saul graduated in 2015. Each recipient received $1,000 to go towards their college expenses.

Rancho Santa Fe Attack Soccer is a 501 C 3 not for profit organization. The club has been serving local youth since the mid-1970s and enables over 900 kids each year the chance to play competitive and recreational soccer. For more information about the club, visit www.rsfsoccer.com. To donate to the Boyd N Lyon Scholarship or the Saul Resendiz Scholarship, please contact the Rancho Santa Fe Attack Soccer Office at (760) 479-1500.