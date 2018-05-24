Sports

Photo gallery: San Diego CIF Track & Field Prelims

By

The 2018 CIF Division I-II Track & Field Championships are slated for Saturday , May 26, at Mt. Carmel High School. Start time is 10 a.m. A healthy contingent of North Coast area athletes will be included in the field.

Prominent among that group are potential individual champions McKenna Brown (D2-1600/3200), Jessica Riedman (D2-800/1600) and Garrett & Jacob Stanford (D-2-1600/3200) of La Costa Canyon; Jade Cany (D1-HJ/TJ) and Kate Thomas (D1-100/300 hurdles) from Torrey Pines; Carlie Dorostkar (D1-3200) of Canyon Crest; San Dieguito’s Kevin Ward (D2-PV); and Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos (D2-3200) and Elisha Lloyd (D2-100) representing Cathedral Catholic.

One significant name missing from the list above is that of La Costa Canyon senior Karson Lippert, defending champion in the D2 400 and runner-up in the 200. He pulled up while anchoring LCC’s 4x100 relay team last week and was unable to qualify in his two specialty races. His brother, Aiden, a freshman at LCC, had the third fastest overall time in the 400 last Saturday and figures to be a factor in that race this weekend.

Below is a gallery of photos from last week’s CIF Prelims, also held at Mt. Carmel.

David Cynkin
David Cynkin of Torrey Pines posted the fourth best triple jump mark in the prelims. Ken Grosse
Elish Lloyd
Freshman Elish Lloyd from Cathedral Catholic will be part of a standout field in the 100 meters. Ken Grosse
Carlie runner
Carlie Dorostkar, a Canyon Crest sophomore, had the quickest D1 time in the 3200 last weekend. Ken Grosse
McKenna Brown
Owner of the section record in the 3200, LCC senior McKenna Brown considers the 1600 her best race. Ken Grosse
Jessica Riedman
LCC senior Jessica Riedman is the favorite in the 800 and second fastest qualifier in the 1600. Ken Grosse
Garrett Stanford
Junior Garrett Stanford after winning his 1600 heat last Saturday; he and his twin brother, Jacob, will both be in the 1600 and 3200 finals. Ken Grosse
Aiden Lippert
Aiden Lippert, freshman sibling of defending 400 titlist Karson Lippert, will try to keep the quarter mile crown in the family. Ken Grosse
Kevin Ward
Senior Kevin Ward of San Dieguito has cleared 16-1 in the pole vault this season. Ken Grosse
Jade Cany
Torrey Pines senior Jade Cany will be shooting for gold in both the high jump and triple jump. Ken Grosse
Copyright © 2018, Rancho Santa Fe Review
60°