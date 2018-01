TPHS Soccer recently hosted the 3rd annual FUTGolf fundraiser at the Rancho Carlsbad Golf Course. This was the event’s most successful year with over 80 golfers taking the course. Volunteers, golfers and sponsors made it possible to raise almost $6,000 for the soccer program.

The Falcons boys team will host La Costa Canyon in an Avocado West League showdown on Friday, Jan. 26, at Falcons Stadium.