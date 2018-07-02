Torrey Pines' Magrisi named state's Mr. Baseball

Chadd Cady

Joe Magrisi, who is committed to Cal State Fullerton, was 12-0 with an 0.75 ERA. He struck out 130 batters in 93 innings.

