Torrey Pines girls win golf rematch with Canyon Crest

Buoyed by quality depth at the top of the lineup, the Torrey Pines girls golf team defeated Avocado West League rival Canyon Crest Academy (202-215) Tuesday afternoon at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Despite the fact that both teams have over half of their league matches remaining the verdict virtually assures that they will finish the season as Avocado West co-champs since CCA defeated the Falcons in the first meeting of the two presumptive title contenders, Sept. 10, at La Costa.

“This was a huge win for us, the loss to CCA last week stung a bit,” said Torrey Pines Coach Chris Drake of his squad’s second league defeat in 11 seasons and first loss of any kind in two years. “Immediately after that match our girls marked today on their calendars and were eager for the rematch.

“They went into it focused and ready to play.”

Canyon Crest freshman Sofina Firouzi was the medalist, carding a one-over par 37 but Torrey Pines senior Yuree Huh and sophomore Libby Fleming shot bookend 38’s that, coupled with junior Summer Yang’s 39 were enough to power the Falcons to the win. Miranda Xu and Isabel Heaton turned in a 41 and 42 respectively while teammates Emily Zhao and Stephanie Bryant had matching 48’s. Drake’s other two scorers were freshman Kelsie Park (43) and sophomore Lynne Xu (44).