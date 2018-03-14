March 15: Week in Sports

Boys soccer:

Torrey Pines defeated Sotomayor of Los Angeles 3-1 in the Southern California Regional Division II championship game on March 10.

Grayson LeRose, Santiago Majewski and Geffen Cooper each scored one goal to lead the No. 2-seeded Falcons over No. 4 Sotomayor.

Falcons goalie Paul Bartlett had three saves.

The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 26-1-4.

In photo above: Team members (front, l-r): Geffen Cooper, Jordan Watkins, Ted Merrifield, Michael McGowan, Brian Bae, Nick Miller, Greyson LeRose, Dallin von Strahl, Michael Mines, Blake Muchnick, Tyler Weinrich, Cody Black, Connor Wood; Back, l-r: Nick Bello, Paul Bartlett, Justin Diehl, Garrett Seamans, Erik Herrerra, Santiago Majewski, Denzel Zapeda, Palmer Bonebrake, Carsten Nahum, Ali Demiralp, Ish Uno, Ryan Turek, Joel Kosakoff. Not Pictured, Ben Antoniades.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines lost to Taft of Woodland Hills 81-74 in overtime in a Southern California Regional Division I playoff first-round game on March 7.

The No. 2-seeded Falcons overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to push the game to overtime. No. 15 Taft outscored the Falcons 13-6 in overtime.

Bryce Pope had 27 points and Finn Sullivan scored 25 points to lead the Falcons.

Michael Pope (Bryce’s twin brother) added 14 points.

The Falcons fell to 28-4 overall for the season.

*****

No. 6 Santa Fe Christian lost to No. 11 Murrieta Mesa 62-53 in the in first round of the Southern California Regional Division I playoffs on March 7.

The Eagles fell to 20-12 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Santa Fe Christian lost to Village Christian of Sun Valley 41-39 in a Southern California Regional Division II first-round playoff game on March 7.

Emma Dudley and Ashley Kowack each scored 15 points to lead the Eagles.

Dudley also had 12 rebounds.

The Eagles fell to 20-5 overall for the season.

Baseball:

San Dieguito Academy improved to 3-1 in the Pirate Classic tournament as the Mustangs defeated Fallbrook 7-5 on March 10.

Brendan Crow had three hits including two doubles and Logan Matherly had one hit and two RBIs to lead the Mustangs to their third straight win.

Ryan Cohen and Wyley Sharp each added two hits.

After losing to Great Oak of Temecula 4-3 in a first-round game on March 2, the Mustangs bounced back with a 9-7 win against San Pasqual on March 6 in which they scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to overcome a 6-5 deficit.

Josh Arm led the Mustangs with a double and three RBI.

Matt Pisacane had two hits including a double in a 6-5 victory over Kearny on March 8.

The Mustangs improved to 3-1 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines improved to 3-1 in the Kendra Couch Classic as the Falcons defeated La Jolla Country Day 16-5 on March 10.

Kevin Sim homered and had five RBI and Mac Bingham had two hits including a double and five RBI to lead the Falcons.

The victory followed a 10-0 win against Clairemont two days earlier in which Matthew Schlesener pitched five innings, combining with Campbell Holt and Patrick Mellon on a three-hitter.

Joe Magrisi and Ty McGuire each homered to lead the Falcons offensively.

Schlesener, Sim Magrisi and Nathan Smolinski each had two hits.

The Falcons improved to 3-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Rancho Bernardo 3-1 in a Hilltop-Lolita Tournament game on March 10.

Zavien Watson drove in the Dons’ only run.

The Dons opened the tournament with a 12-0 victory over Rancho Buena Vista on March 6 in which starter Cade Brown pitched four innings, combining with Jake Rons, Noah Owen and Michael Defelippi on a three-hitter.

Danny Becerra and Logan Whitesides each had two hits and Jacob Allred had two RBI.

The Dons defeated Bonita Vista 4-1 two days later as Logan Whitesides had two hits including a double and two RBI.

The Dons improved to 2-1 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Santa Fe Christian 5-1 in a Kendra Couch Classic tournament game on March 10.

Ravens starter Ryan Blakeman gave up one run in six innings of three-hit ball in which he struck out eight and walked two.

Arjun Nichani scored two runs and Jack Hargis had two RBI to lead the Ravens offensively.

Stephen Pierson had one hit and scored the Eagles’ only run.

The Ravens improved to 3-1 overall for the season and the Eagles fell to 3-1.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy defeated Pacific Ridge 7-0 in a nonleague game on March 8.

Sophomore Lions starter Mason Leitstein pitched six innings of two-hit ball in which he struck out 10 and allowed one walk.

Gabriel Mayer had three hits and two RBIs and Sebastian Mayer (Gabriel’s twin brother) had three hits including a double to lead the Lions offensively.

The Lions improved to 2-0 overall for the season.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated Granite Hills 6-3 in a Cougar Classic tournament game on March 10.

Makena Macias had two hits including a double and three RBIs and Katie Walling also had two hits including a double to lead the Falcons.

Falcons starter Haley White allowed three runs (all unearned) in 5 2/3 innings of two hit ball in which she struck out seven and allowed one walk.