Feb. 22: Week in Sports

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 4-0 in a Avocado League West finale for both teams on Feb. 16.

Freshman Karly Reeves scored two goals and Kate Thomas and Jordan Rowell each had one goal.

Tatum Lenain, Chloe Gallo and Alexa Wallace each had one assist.

The victory followed a 3-0 league win against Sage Creek two days earlier in which Gallo scored two goals and Lenain had one goal and one assist.

The Falcons improved to 5-1-4 in league and 16-1-6 overall for the season.

Boys basketball:

Another year, and another unbeaten league championship for Torrey Pines.

The Falcons concluded their regular season with a 72-56 victory over La Costa Canyon in an Avocado League West rivalry game on Feb. 16.

With their 17th straight victory, the Falcons completed their fifth straight unbeaten league season and extended their consecutive league victory streak to 53 games.

Bryce Pope scored 25 points and had eight rebounds and Finn Sullivan had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead the Falcons. Michael Pope (Bryce’s twin brother) had 15 points.

Sullivan also had eight assists.

The victory followed a 65-40 league win against Sage Creek two days earlier in which Bryce Pope had 11 points and Sullivan and Nick Hermann each added nine points.

The Falcons improved to 10-0 in league and 27-2 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Orange Glen 62-58 in a Coastal League finale for both teams on Feb. 16.

Matthew Stevenson scored 15 points and had 14 rebounds and T.J. Askew had 15 points and four shot blocks to lead the Eagles.

Brook Gray had 11 points and Trevan Martin added nine points.

The victory followed a 73-66 league win against Francis Parker in which Martin and Spencer Rydin each had 18 points.

Stevenson scored 14 points and had13 rebounds and Jack McRoskey added nine points and seven assists.

The Eagles improved to 7-5 in league and 16-11 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to St. Augustine 70-67 in a Western League finale for both teams on Feb. 15.

Freshman Obinna Anyanwu scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Dons.

Connor Williams had 16 points and freshmen Alex Wade and Thomas Notarainni each added 11 points.

The loss followed a 68-55 league win against Patrick Henry two days earlier in which Anyanwu had 22 points and 20 rebounds and Notarainni had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Sophomore Scotty Prunty added 12 points.

The Dons fell to 7-5 in league and 12-13 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

La Costa Canyon completed a perfect Avocado League West season as the Mavericks defeated Torrey Pines 70-39 in a regular season finale for both teams on Feb. 16.

Alexis Machain scored 21 points to lead the Mavericks. Kaylee Berry 12 had points and Colleen Haggerty added 10 points.

Rachel Shen had 12 points for Torrey Pines, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

La Costa Canyon improved to 10-0 in league and 22-5 overall for the season.

The Falcons were coming off a 54-38 league win against Sage Creek two days earlier in which Shen had 20 points and Beryl Dannis added 12 points.

The Falcons fell to 7-3 in league and 16-10 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Our Lady of the Peace 85-41 in a Western League finale for both teams on Feb. 15.

The Dons claimed the league title with their fifth straight victory.

Mazatlan Harris led the Dons with 20 points and Kaylee Stiffler added 16 points.

The victory followed a 77-43 league win against Serra two days earlier in which sophomore Naomi Gipson scored a career-high 16 points.

Stiffler scored 14 points, Harris had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman Alyssa Garcia added 10 points.

The Dons improved to 11-1 in league and 19-9 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Francis Parker 87-67 in a Coastal League finale for both teams on Feb. 14.

Emma Dudley scored a season-high 39 points and had 20 rebounds, Ashley Kowack had season-high 37 points and Kylee Steele had a season-high 17 assists.

The Eagles improved to 4-2 in league and 19-3 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated Canyon Crest Academy 49-41 in an Avocado League finale for both teams on Feb. 16.

Addison Werbelow led the Mustangs with 18.

The Mustangs improved to 2-8 in league and 8-15 overall for the season.