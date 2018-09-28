Week in Sports: Sept. 27

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated Canyon Crest Academy 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-11) in an Avocado League West match on Sept. 22.

Delaynie Maple had 12 kills to lead the Falcons and Maya Satchell and Emily Fitzner each added six kills.

Fitzner also had 12 assists and four blocks and Carly Diehl added 11 assists.

Maple also had 11 digs.

The victory followed a 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-18) victory over Carlsbad in a league match on Sept. 18 in which Kendra Ham led the Falcons with eight kills and Maple added six kills.

Trinity Durfee and Asia Parks each had three blocks and Fitzner had 19 assists.

The Falcons improved to 3-0 in league.

Football:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Olympian 36-6 in a nonleague game on Sept. 21.

Shawn Poma scored three touchdowns to lead the Dons in their fourth straight win.

Poma scored on runs of 62 and 13 yards. He also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback D.J. Ralph.

Caleb Price added a 21-yard scoring run and Dean Janikowski had a 35-yard field goal.

The Dons improved to 4-1 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Christian of El Cajon 42-32 in a nonleague game on Sept. 21.

Jack Miles rushed for 99 yards on 20 carries to lead the Eagles.

Eagles quarterback Michael Linguadoca completed 6 of 17 pass attempts for 60 yards with no interceptions. He also rushed for 37 yards on 10 carries.

Charlie Wislar had six tackles, Carson Drake had five tackles (four unassisted) and Matthew North had one sack to lead the Eagles defensively.

The Eagles fell to 3-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon came from behind to defeat San Marcos 3-2 (29-27, 22-25, 24-26, 25-12, 15-8) in an Avocado League West match on Sept. 20.

Sophia Tulino had 25 kills to lead the Mavericks and Morgan Lewis had 18 kills.

Mia Schafer had 40 assists and Caitlin Kikta added 10 assists.

Sophia Theriot 9 Digs

The Mavericks improved to 1-1 in league and 11-4 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Point Loma 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19) in a Western League match on Sept. 20.

Maddie Endsley had 23 kills to lead the Dons, and Peyton Wilhite and sophomore McKenna Branson each added six kills.

Kylie Adams had 27 assists and Karenna Wurl had 17 digs.

The Dons improved to 2-0 in league and 8-4 overall for the season.

*****

Horizon Prep defeated Health Sciences 3-0 (25-25, 25-9, 25-16) in a nonleague match on Sept. 18.

Sophomores Abby Wachter, Madison Rombotis and Jazmin Nason led the Lions in their third straight victory.

Wachter had three kills, Nason had 14 digs, and Rombotis had 11 assists and three kills.

The Lions improved to 3-0 in league and 10-2 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated Oceanside 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 25-9) in an Avocado League East match.

Chloe Pejouan had eight kills and Maile Levy had seven kills to lead the Mustangs.

Moya Caulfield had 16 assists and Corryn Newman-Boulle had 11 assists.

The Mustangs improved to 1-1 in league and 7-12 overall for the season.

Water polo:

San Dieguito Academy defeated Burroughs of Burbank 6-5 in the Bull Run Tournament championship game at Diamond Bar High on Sept. 22.

The Mustangs went 4-0 in the two-day tournament.

Matheus Gensler scored four goals to lead the Mustangs and Josh Hutton had two goals as the Mustangs won their seventh straight game.

Sophomore Michael Wireland had two assists.

Mustangs goalie Dylan Herrera had 15 saves.

The Mustangs defeated Warren of Downey 9-4 earlier in the day in the semifinals.

Gensler scored four goals and had four steals to lead the Mustangs.

Evan Butler added two goals and Jude Irons had two assists.

Herrera had eight saves.

Gensler scored 19 goals in the tournament, including a season-high eight goals in a 14-9 victory over Crespi of Encino in the Mustangs’ tournament opener on Sept. 21.

The Mustangs improved to 11-3 overall for the season.

Field hockey:

Torrey Pines defeated Del Norte 3-1 in a nonleague game on Sept. 20.

Kristin Bitter scored one goal and had two assists to lead the Falcons.

Sophomores Gracie Jimenez and Leilani Llamas each scored one goal, and sophomore Faith Chloe had one assist.

The victory followed a 1-0 nonleague victory over Rancho Buena Vista two days earlier in which sophomore Erin Poe scored the game’s only match off an assist from Chloe.