Week in Sports: Nov. 1

Football:

Torrey Pines jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Falcons extended their unbeaten season with a 38-0 Avocado League victory over La Costa Canyon on Oct. 26.

Mac Bingham rushed for 145 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, and quarterback Jason Heine rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries to lead the Falcons to their ninth straight win.

Caleb Jackson rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown on six carries.

Jack Foate had five tackles and Michael Stearns and Dane DeGoler each had four tackles.

Bingham, sophomore Marco Notarainni and Shad Bruce each had one sack, and Luke Mikolajewski had one interception.

The Falcons broke open a 7-0 game in the second quarter, when they scored 24 point.

They’ve outscored their opponents on the season by a combined 323-135

The Falcons improved to 5-0 in league.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Orange Glen 24-19 in a Coastal League game on Oct. 26.

Quarterback Michael Linguadoca led the Eagles, rushing for 59 yards and scoring one touchdown on eight carries. He also completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 86 yards.

Jack Miles rushed for 54 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries and Will Littlejohn caught two passes for 74 yards.

Carson Drake led the Eagles defensively with 12 tackles (10 unassisted) and Linguadoca had an interception.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 in league and 5-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Point Loma 59-7 in a Western League game on Oct. 26.

The Dons improved to 4-0 in league and 9-1 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines advanced to the San Diego Section Open Division semifinals as the No. 1 seeded Falcons defeated No. 8 Del Norte 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-14) in a quarterfinal match on Oct. 27.

Maya Kraft led the Falcons with 10 kills, Maya Satchell had eight kills, and Trinity Durfee and Emily Fitzner each had eight kills.

Carly Diehl had 21 assists and Fitzner had 20 assists.

Macall Peed had 15 digs, Delaynie Maple had 13 digs and Kendra Ham had three blocks.

The Falcons, who are ranked No. 4 in the state and No. 10 in the nation by MaxPreps.com, improved to 30-3.

*****

No. 2 seeded Cathedral Catholic defeated No. 7 Canyon Crest Academy 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-22) in an Open Division quarterfinal match on Oct. 27.

Junior Madison Endsley had a season-high 25 kills to lead the Dons in their 12th straight victory.

Endsley, Peyton Wilhite and Lindsey Miller each had four blocks.

Kylie Adams had 20 assists and Teresa Atilano had 12.

Karenna Wurl had 19 digs and Endsley had 11.

The Dons are ranked No. 5 in the state and 24th in the nation by MaxPreps.com.

The Dons improved to 17-6 overall for the season and the Ravens fell to 20-15.

*****

No. 3 seeded La Costa Canyon lost to No. 6 The Bishop’s 3-2 (25-21, 17-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12) in an Open Division quarterfinal match on Oct. 26.

The Mavericks fell to 25-10 overall for the season.

Field hockey:

Torrey Pines defeated San Marcos 3-0 in an Avocado League West game on Oct. 25.

Sophomore Hailey Dewey led the Falcons with two goals.

Kristin Bitter had one goal and sophomore Faith Choe had two assists.

The Falcons improved to 5-1 in league and 15-4-1 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated Sage Creek 8-0 in an Avocado League East game on Oct. 26.

Ada Ellisman scored one goal and had one assist, to lead the Mustangs and Carolyn Kohn scored two goals and had one assist.

Allice Wallace, Lily Spence, Sarah Parkes, Julia Fumo and Maya Goldschmidt each scored one goal.

Mustangs goalie Angelina Saunders was credited with the shutout.