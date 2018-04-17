April 19: Week in Sports

Baseball:

Torrey Pines completed a three-game Avocado League West series sweep of Sage Creek with a 7-4 eight-inning victory on April 14.

The Falcons pushed across three runs in the top of the eighth inning for their seventh straight victory overall.

Matthew Schlesener, who was credited with the victory, struck out three and allowed one hit and no walks in two shutout innings in relief of starter Campbell Holt.

Schlesener had two hits including a home run and Jack Johnston had two RBI.

The Falcons opened the series with an 10-4 victory on April 10 in which Mac Bingham had three hits including a home run and four RBI.

Schlesener homered and Ty McGuire and Johnston each had two hits.

Falcons starter Michael Schreiber, who was credited with the victory, struck out eight and walked none in six innings in which he allowed seven hits and three runs.

The Falcons two days later defeated Sage Creek 8-0 as Joe Magrisi pitched a two-hitter.

Magrisi struck out nine and walked one. He also homered.

Johnston had two hits and three RBI and Jackie Plashkes had three hits.

The Falcons improved to 3-0 in league and 15-4 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to James Madison 11-6 in a Western League game on April 13.

Cade Brown led the Dons with two RBI.

The loss followed two league-opening wins.

The Dons opened league with a 2-0 victory over Scripps Ranch in which Brown struck out eight and walked one in five innings of five-hit ball.

Jake Rons pitched two innings for the save.

Nick Nastrini had two hits and one RBI and Brown had one hit and drove in a run.

The Dons improved to 2-1 in league and 10-6 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Carlsbad 2-1 in the decisive third game of an Avocado League West series on April 14.

Ravens starter Cole Colleran, who was credited with the victory, struck out four and walked three in 6 1/3 innings in which he gave up one run and six hits.

Jiho Lee got the final two outs for the save.

Arjun Nichani led the Ravens offensively with two hits.

The Ravens lost the series opener 6-0 on April 10.

They bounced back two days later with a 5-2 victory to tie the series in which Brent Peluso struck out nine and walked one in seven innings in which he gave up two runs and six hits.

Nichani had two hits including a double.

The Ravens improved to 2-1 in league and 15-5 overall for the season.

*****

J.J. Rytz pitched a no-hitter as La Costa Canyon completed a three-game sweep of San Dieguito Academy with a 16-0 victory on April 14.

Rytz struck out five and walked one in his second shutout in less than a month. The 6-foot-4 senior right-hander tossed a one-hitter in a 3-0 nonleague victory over Santana on March 15.

Spencer Jones had two hits including a home run and drove in five runs as the Mavericks combined for 12 hits.

The Mavericks opened the series with an 11-3 victory on March 10.

Two days later they scored seven runs in the first inning on their way to an 8-1 victory in which Chris Neveau had two hits including a double.

The Mavericks improved to 3-0 in league and 12-5 overall for the season. The Mustangs fell to 0-3 in league and 9-7 overall for the season.

Softball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Patrick Henry 11-1 in its Western League opener on April 13.

Megan Faraimo struck out 15 and allowed no walks in a seven-hitter in the Dons seventh consecutive victory.

Jacey Bourgeois had three hits including two triples and five RBI as the Dons combined for 15 hits.

Jayden Cunningham and Abby Tanuma each had three hits.

The Dons improved to 14-3 overall for the season.

Golf:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Coronado 194-229 in a Western League match on April 12.

Kevin Jiang , Dylan Vizanko and Kasey Cowan each shot 2-over par on the nine-hole par-36 course at Coronado Golf Course.