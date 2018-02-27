March 1: Week in Sports

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines extended its winning streak to 18 games as the No. 2-seeded Falcons defeated No. 7 La Jolla Country Day 92-66 in an Open Division playoff quarterfinal on Feb. 23.

Finn Sullivan had 32 points and nine rebounds and Michael Pope had 30 points to lead the Falcons.

Bryce Pope (Michael’s twin brother) added 12 points.

The Falcons improved to 28-2 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian advanced to the Division I semifinals as the No. 2-seeded Eagles defeated No. 3 La Costa Canyon 65-56 in a Feb. 23 quarterfinal.

T.J. Askew led the Eagles with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Griffin Morris scored 12 points and Luke Sanders and Spencer Rydin each had 10 points.

Jack McRoskey added seven points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Eagles improved to 18-11 overall for the season with their fifth straight win.

*****

Cathedral Catholic’s playoff run ended as the No. 9-seeded Dons lost to No. 1 El Camino 51-47 in a Division I quarterfinal on Feb. 23.

Thomas Notarainni led the Dons with 27 points and Obinna Anyanwu had 18 points.

The Dons advanced to the quarterfinals after a 63-59 overtime victory over No. 8 Helix in their Feb. 20 playoff opener in which Notarainni scored 27 points and Anyanwu had 18 points and 17 rebounds.

The Dons fell to 13-14 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

No. 6-seeded La Costa Canyon defeated No. 3 Santa Fe Christian in an Open Division playoff quarterfinal on Feb. 24.

Colleen Haggerty led the Mavericks with 20 points and Alexis Machain had 12 points.

Ashley Kowack led the Eagles with 24 points and Emma Dudley had 12 points.

The Mavericks extended their winning streak to 11 straight games as they improved their overall record for the season to 23-5.

The Eagles fell to 19-4 overall for the season.

*****

No. 8-seeded Torrey Pines lost to No. 9 Rancho Bernardo 63-47 in a Division I first-round playoff game on Feb. 21.

Rachel Shen led the Falcons with 14 points and five assists and Maddie McClurg and Beryl Dannis each added 11 points.

The Falcons fell to 16-11 overall for the season.

*****

No. 8-seeded Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 1 La Jolla Country Day 50-30 in an Open Division playoff quarterfinal on Feb. 24.

Kaylee Stiffler led the Dons with 16 points.

The Dons fell to 19-10 overall for the season.

Boys soccer:

No. 7-seeded Cathedral Catholic upset No. 2 Canyon Crest Academy with a 1-0 in overtime victory in an Open Division playoff quarterfinal on Feb. 21.

Kane Barton scored the game’s only goal and Dons goalie Aidan Cerveny had five saves.

The Dons improved to 9-4-6 overall for the season and the Ravens fell to 17-2-7.

Girls soccer:

Two local teams competing in the Open Division were upset in their playoff quarterfinal games.

Torrey Pines lost for just the second time this year.

The top-seeded Falcons were upset by No. 8 West Hills in an Open Division playoff quarterfinal on Feb. 20.

No. 3 Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 6 Poway 2-1 on the same day.

The Falcons fell to 16-2-6 overall for the season and the Dons dropped to 13-5-6.

*****

No. 2-seeded La Costa Canyon defeated No. 10 Oceanside 1-0 in a Division I playoff quarterfinal on Feb. 23.

Sophomore Lorena Villa scored the game’s only goal off an assist from sophomore Kylie Stirling.

The Mavericks improved to 8-7-7 overall for the season.

Water polo:

Cathedral Catholic lost to Carlsbad 4-2 in the Open Division championship game on Feb. 24.

Lyndsey Hightower led the Dons with two goals and goalie Sarah Greeven had 12 saves.

Canyon Crest Academy won its second straight section championship as the Ravens defeated University City in the Division II finals on Feb. 24.

The Ravens played in Division III when they won last years’ championship.

Megan Tomasi, Annie Richard and Zoe Chan each scored two goals to lead the Ravens.

Goalie Avery Larson had 14 saves.