Week in Sports: Nov. 8

Volleyball:

Another year, another San Diego Section Open Division championship for Torrey Pines.

The Falcons continued their dynasty with their second straight title and their fifth in six years since the inception of the elite division, defeating Cathedral Catholic 3-1 (25-18, 29-27, 20-25, 25-22) in the championship game on Dec. 3.

With their ninth straight victory overall, the Falcons exacted a measure of revenge against a Dons team that handed them their last loss, which came on September 29, 2-0 in a California Challenge tournament game.

Delaynie Maple and Maya Satchell led the Falcons with 16 and 13 kills, respectively.

Kendra Ham had 12 kills and Emily Fitzner had 11 kills and 22 assists.

Carly Diehl had 29 assists.

Madison Endsley led the Dons with 27 kills and four blocks and Lindsey Miller had 13 kills and six blocks.

Kylie Adams had 23 assists and Teresa Atilano had 19 assists.

Karenna Wurl had 23 digs and Talia Niu added four blocks.

The Falcons’ championship game appearance followed a 3-0 (26-24, 25-12, 25-14) semifinal victory over Scripps Ranch on Oct. 31 in which Satchell led the Falcons with 10 kills.

Diehl had 20 assists, Fitzner had 14 assists, and Macall Peed had 18 digs.

The Falcons improved to 32-3 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated The Bishop’s 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-21) in an Oct. 31 semifinal match in which Endsley had 17 kills and Peyton Wilhite had 10 kills.

Adams had 22 assists and Atilano had 18 assists.

The Dons fell to 28-7 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian won its third consecutive section championship, defeating Westview 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22) in the Division I championship game.

Abby Phillips led the Eagles with 17 kills, four blocks and two aces.

Kate Phillips (Abby’s younger sister) added 12 kills.

The Eagles improved to 25-11 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Canyon Crest Academy 3-0 in a state playoff play-in game on Nov. 1.

Morgan Lewis had 17 kills to lead the Mavericks and Sophia Tulino had 10 kills.

Mia Schaffer had 19 assists and Caitlin Kikta had 14.

Maddie Wilmot had 15 digs and Tulino had 11.

La Costa Canyon improved to 20-16 overall for the season and the Ravens fell to 20-16 overall.

Football:

Santa Fe Christian extended its winning streak to four games as the No. 6-seeded Eagles defeated No. 11 Rancho Buena Vista in a first-round Division III playoff game on Nov. 2.

Quarterback Michael Linguadoca was involved in four touchdowns to lead the Eagles.

Linguadoca completed four of six pass attempts for a season-high 126 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

He also rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.

Jack Miles rushed for 121 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries and sophomore Stephen Britton gained 66 yards and one touchdown on five carries.

Will Littlejohn caught two passes for 47 yards and one touchdown and Cade Ellis caught a 35-yard scoring pass.

Kian Hogan had a 44-yard reception.

Caleb Ellis had 16 tackles (12 unassisted) and Caleb Johnson had 12 tackles (all unassisted) to lead the Eagles defensively.

Carson Drake had 12 tackles (10 unassisted) and Chase Baptista had 11 tackles (seven unassisted).

Ellis, Johnson and Drake each had one sack.

The Eagles improved to 7-3 overall for the season.

Field hockey:

Torrey Pines defeated Mission Hills 4-0 in an Avocado League West game on Oct. 30.

Emma Richards-Smith led the Falcons with two goals.

Kristin Bitter scored one goal and had one assist, Helen Struble scored one goal, and sophomores Faith Choe and Gracie Jimenez each had one assist.