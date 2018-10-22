Week in Sports: Oct. 25

Football:

Max Bingham had a game for the ages as Torrey Pines extended its unbeaten season with a 71-41 victory over Oceanside in an Avocado League game on Oct. 19.

Bingham rushed for 306 yards and scored eight touchdowns (both career highs) on 23 carries.

Quarterback Jason Heine completed 4 of 12 pass attempts for 67 yards and rushed for 16 yards and one touchdown.

Evan Galluzzi rushed for 50 yards on seven carries.

The Falcons improved to 4-0 in league and 8-0 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian routed La Jolla Country Day 56-3 in a Coastal League game on Oct. 20.

Jack Miles rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries to lead the Eagles, and sophomore Stephen Britton rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Kian Hogan gained 62 rushing yards and scored one touchdown on three carries.

Cade Ellis had nine tackles and Austinn Rossetti had eight tackles to lead the Eagles defensively.

Peter Crawford had one interception.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 in league and 5-3 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon lost to Carlsbad 24-7 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 29.

Aiden Lippert rushed for 62 yards in defeat for LCC.

The Mavericks fell to 2-2 in league and 6-2 overall for the season.

Cathedral Catholic was handed its eighth straight win via forfeit. Lincoln, the Dons’ Western League rivals, have been hit hard by injuries and didn’t have enough players to field a team.

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated Canyon Crest Academy 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16) in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 18.

Emily Fitzner led the Falcons with 14 kills and had 15 assists, and Maya Satchell had eight kills.

Carly Diehl had 18 assists, Macall Peed had 20 digs and Delaynie Maple had 14 digs.

The victory followed a 3-0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-11) league win against Mission Hills two days earlier in which Maple led the Falcons with nine kills.

Fitzner had 17 assists, Diehl had 15 assists, and Peed had 13 digs.

The Falcons improved to 10-0 in league and 29-3 overall for the season.

The Ravens fell to 7-3 in league and 19-14 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated University City 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-13) in a Western League match on Oct. 16.

Peyton Wilhite led the Dons with 12 kills and sophomore McKenna Branson had nine kills.

Kylie Adams had 21 assists, Teresa Atilano had 19 assists, and Karenna Wurl had 16 digs.

The Dons improved to 8-0 in league and 26-6 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Classical Academy 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-20) in a Coastal League match on Oct. 19.

Abby Phillips had 14 kills, sophomore Kate Phillips had 11 kills and Anaree Smith had 37 assists and seven digs.

Sara Jones had five blocks and Zoe Smith had 12 digs.

The victory followed a 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-23) league victory over Francis Parker two days earlier in which freshman Rylee Schulz and sophomore Anna Aubele each had 10 kills and Samantha Beschell had nine digs.

The Eagles improved to 8-1 in league and 19-11 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Mission Hills 3-0 (25-12 25-18, 25-10) in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 18.

Sophia Tulino had 11 kills and nine digs and Morgan Lewis had 10 kills and five blocks to lead the Mavericks.

Caitlyn Kikta had 37 assists, freshman Avry Tatum had five blocks and Lexy Finnerty had nine digs.

The victory followed a 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-13) league win against Carlsbad two days earlier in which Tulino had 13 kills and Tatum had nine kills.

Kikta had 16 assists and Schafer had 14 assists.

The Mavericks improved to 7-3 in league and 7-3 overall for the season.

Cross country:

La Costa Canyon standout Kristin Fahy took first place in the prestigious Mt. SAC Invitational team sweepstakes race.

The Stanford-bound senior ran the rugged 3-mile course in 16:50.4.

Canyon Crest Academy’s Carlie Dorostkar placed third in the individual sweepstakes race, clocking a 17:43.5.

LCC placed second overall in the boys’ circuit.

Jacob Stanford (14:57) placed fourth individually, narrowly ahead of his LCC teammate and twin brother Garrett (14:58), who placed fifth.

Field hockey:

Torrey Pines extended its winning streak to seven games as the Falcons defeated Canyon Crest Academy 2-1 in an Avocado League West game on Oct. 18.

Sophomore Erin Poe scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Falcons and sophomore Kristin Bitter had one goal.

The victory followed a 2-1 nonleague win against San Pasqual two days earlier in which Bitter and freshman Philine Klas each scored one goal.