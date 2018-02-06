Feb 8: Week in Sports

Boys basketball:

The rosters change but from one season to the next, the results at Torrey Pines have been strikingly similar.

The Falcons extended their league winning streak to 49 games as the Falcons defeated Francis Parker 72-63 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 3.

The win was Torrey Pines’ 13th straight this season.

The Falcons haven’t dropped a league game since Feb. 6, 2013 (55-50 to Mt. Carmel), when they were in the Palomar League.

Finn Sullivan led the Falcons with 25 points. Bryce Hope had 23 points and Michael Pope (his twin brother) added 15 points.

Sullivan also had five assists and two steals.

The victory followed an 84-52 league win against Francis Parker in which Pope led the Falcons with 33 points and Sullivan had 21 points.

The Falcons improved to 6-0 in league and 23-2 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Army-Navy in a Coastal League game on Feb. 2.

Matthew Stevenson led the Eagles with 26 points. Spencer Rydin had 13 points and Jack McRoskey added 10 points.

The Eagles improved to 5-4 in league and 13-10 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Mission Bay 69-55 in a Western League game on Feb. 2.

Freshman Thomas Notarainni led the Dons with 21 points and Connor Williams had 18 points.

Freshman Obinna Anyanwu scored 11 points and had 13 rebounds.

The Dons fell to 4-4 in league and 9-12 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated San Dieguito Academy 47-32 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 2.

Rachel Shen led the Falcons with 16 points and 10 steals and sophomore Beryl Dannis scored 12 points and had 18 rebounds.

The victory followed a 64-29 league win against Sage Creek two days earlier in which Shen led the Falcons with 21 points.

The Falcons capped the week with a 42-28 nonleague victory over Madison in a nonleague San Diego County Coach vs. Cancer tournament game on Feb. 3.

Shen led the Falcons with 16 points and Maddie McClurg and Dannis each had 10 points.

The Falcons improved to 4-2 in league and 13-9 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Mira Mesa 57-46 in a Coastal League game on May 3.

Ashley Kowack led the Eagles with 24 points and 16 rebounds and Emma Dudley had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven shot blocks.

Anna Bliss added 12 points.

The victory followed a 57-55 league win against Cathedral Catholic on Jan. 30 in which Kowack scored 26 points and Dudley had 20 points.

Shannon Sanmillian added 11 points.

Sophomore Mazatlan Harris led the Dons with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Zoe Clark had 12 points and Kaylee Stiffler added 10 points.

The Eagles improved 17-3 overall for the season and the Dons fell to 15-9 overall for the season.

Girls water polo:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Bishop’s 12-6 in a Western League game on Jan. 30.

Laura Larkin led the Dons with six goals and Lyndsey Hightower and Madi Wayman each had two goals.

The Dons improved to 5-0 in league and 21-5 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines defeated San Dieguito Academy 3-1 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 2.

Nicole Sanfilippo, Tatum Lenain and freshman Karly Reeves each scored one goal for the Falcons

The Falcons played Sage Creek to a 3-3 tie two days earlier.

Reeves led the Falcons with two goals and Annabelle Pham scored one goal.

Jordan Rowell and Brigitte Bonebrake each had one assist.

The Falcons improved to 3-1-2 in league and 14-1-4 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla 2-1 in a Western League game on Feb. 1 for its fourth straight win.

Freshman Madison Smith and sophomore Veronica Martinez de Pinillos each scored one goal to lead the Dons.

Marie Temprendola, Emily McCalligett and Katya Pourteymour each had one assist.

The victory followed a 2-0 nonleague win against Francis Parker the previous day in which Smith had one goal and on assist.

Audrey Covington had one goal and Emali Mackinnon had one assist.