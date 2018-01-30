Feb. 1: Week in Sports

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines extended its winning streak to 10 games as the Falcons defeated La Costa Canyon 69-50 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 26.

Finn Sullivan scored 32 points (one short of a season-high) and had nine rebounds to lead the Falcons.

Bryce Pope added 21 points.

The victory followed a 70-57 league win against Carlsbad on Jan. 24 in which Bryce Pope led the Falcons with 24 points.

Michael Pope scored 20 points and Sullivan added 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

The Falcons improved to 4-0 in league and 20-2 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian exacted a measure of revenge as the resurgent Eagles defeated La Jolla Country Day 76-62 in a Coastal League game on Jan. 26.

The Eagles’ most recent victory, which extended their winning streak to four games, came against a team that handed them one of their most dispiriting losses of the season.

The Eagles opened league with a 62-53 overtime loss to LJCD 62-53 on Jan. 3, the first of four straight losses.

Matthew Stevenson led the Eagles with 33 points and 11 rebounds in the rematch.

Spencer Rydin scored 15 points, T.J. Askew had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Brook Gray added 11 points.

The Eagles improved to 4-3 in league and 12-9 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Kearny 68-51 in a Western League game on Jan. 26 as a trio of freshman combined for 56 points to lead the Dons.

Thomas Notarainni and Alex Wade each scored 19 points and Obinna Anyanwu scored 18 points and had 26 rebounds.

Wade also had eight assists.

The victory followed a 57-54 league loss to St. Augustine three days earlier in which Notarainni led the Dons with 24 points, sophomore Scotty Prunty had 12 points and Wade added 10 points.

The Dons improved to 4-3 in league and 9-11 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

La Costa Canyon extended its winning streak to four games as the Mavericks defeated Torrey Pines 58-51 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 26.

Alexis Machain led the Mavericks with 13 points and Colleen Haggerty, Kaylee Berry and Haley Dumiak each had 10 points.

Rachel Shen led the Falcons with 18 points and Maddie McClurg added 17 points.

The Mavericks improved to 4-0 in league and 10-11 overall for the season.

The Falcons fell to 2-2 in league and 10-9 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian had its seven-game winning streak ended as the Eagles lost to La Jolla Country Day 68-46 in a Coastal League game on Jan. 26.

Emma Dudley and Ashley Kowack each scored 19 points to lead the Eagles.

The loss followed a 73-57 league win against The Bishop’s three days earlier in which Kowack led the Eagles with 33 points.

Dudley had 18 points, 23 rebounds and seven assists and Kaylee Steele added 10 points and 10 assists.

The Eagles improved to 2-2 in league and 15-3 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic had its seven-game winning streak snapped as the Dons lost to Scripps Ranch 55-44 in a Western League game on Jan. 26.

The loss followed a 68-26 victory over Our Lady of the Peace three days earlier in which Kaylee Stiffler led the Dons with 20 points and Alyssa Garcia added 13 points.

The Dons improved to 6-1 in league and 14-8 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

La Costa Canyon ended Torrey Pines’ season-opening 16-game winning streak as LCC defeated the Falcons 1-0 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 26.

Sophomore Lorena Villa scored the game’s only goal off an assist from freshman Courtney Hilliard.

The Mavericks two days earlier played San Dieguito Academy to a scoreless tie in a league game.

The Mavericks improved to 2-1-1 in league and 4-4-5 overall for the season.

The Falcons two days earlier defeated Carlsbad 2-0 in a league game in which Tatum Lenain and Jordan Rowell each scored one goal and Kyra Klemke and Chloe Gallo each had one assist.

The Falcons fell to 2-1-1 in league and 13-1-3 overall for the season.

Girls water polo:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Santa Margarita 9-8 in a Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions game on Jan. 26.