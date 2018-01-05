Jan. 4: Week in Sports

Boys soccer:

Nationally-rankedTorrey Pines remained undefeated as the Falcons defeated Servite of Anaheim 2-1 in the championship game of the SoCal High School National showcase’ National Division.

Alec Philibbosian and Santiago Majewski each scored one goal to lead the Falcons in a battle featuring the state’s two top-ranked teams. The Falcon won in dramatic fashion, with Philibbosian scoring on a counter play in the closing minutes to break a 1-1 tie.

The Falcons are ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 2 in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer.Torrey Pines went 4-0 in the tournament as they improved to 10-0 overall for the season/

Girls basketball:

Santa Fe Christian continued its strong start as the Eagles defeated Cathedral Catholic 61-45 in a So Cal Holiday Prep Classic game on Dec. 30.The Eagles went 3-1 in the tournament. Ashley Kowack scored 30 points had seven rebounds to lead the Eagles and Kylee Steele added 11 points. Emma Dudley scored seven points and had 11 rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots.

Freshman standout Alyssa Garcia scored 20 points to lead the Dons and sophomore Mazatlan Harris scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.

The Eagles opened the tournament with a 73-49 victory over Mater Dei Catholic on Dec. 27 in which Kowack scored 29 points and Dudley scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds.Dudley had five blocked shots and Kowack had four as the Eagles combined for 17 in that department.

Shannon Sanmillian scored 11 points and 10 rebounds and Anna Bliss scored seven points and had 10 rebounds.

The Eagles experienced their first loss of the season the next day, 53-45 to Canyon Springs of Moreno Valley on Dec. 28.Kowack scored 17 points and Dudley scored 15 points in defeat for the Eagles. Sanmillian added 11 points.

The Eagles bounced back with a vengeance the next day in a 72-35 victory over Issaquah (Issaquah, Washington).Kowack led the Eagles with 29 points and Dudley scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.Sanmillian added 17 points.The Eagles improved to 8-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic went 1-3 in the So Cal Holiday Prep Classic.The Dons opened the tournament on Dec. 27 with a 47-38 loss to San Marcos in which Kaylee Stiffler and Harris each scored 11 points.They bounced back the next day with 70-50 victory over Downey in which Harris scored 19 points and had 22 rebounds and Stiffler scored 19 points and had five rebounds.Garcia added 17 points.

The Dons lost to Mays of Atlanta, Georgia, 56-55 on Dec. 29 as Garcia scored 20 points and Harris added 15 points.The Dons fell to 8-6 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to Village Christian of Sun Valley (Los Angeles County) 49-36 in its last game of the So Cal Holiday Prep Classic game on Dec. 30.The Falcons went 3-1 in the tournament.

Rachel Shen scored 13 points to lead the Falcons and Izzy Ascencio scored 10 points.Shen also led the Falcons with seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Ascencio pulled down six rebounds.

The Falcons opened the tournament with a 60-53 victory over Mission Vista on Dec. 27. Sophomore Maddie McClurg scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Falcons and Shen added nine points and 11 rebounds.The Falcons lost to Sonora of La Habra 55-42 the next day as Shen led the Falcons with 14 points and Ascencio added 11 points.The Falcons fell to 5-6 overall for the season.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Riverside Poly 75-50 as the Falcons closed out their own tournament with their third straight win on Dec. 30. After opening the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic’ Senators Division with two losses, the Falcons went 3-2 in the tournament. Finn Sullivan scored 22 points and Michael Pope scored 21 points to lead the Falcons.Sullivan also had six rebounds, six assists, and two blocked shots.

Bryce Pope scored 12 points and Noah Viera had 10 points and eight rebounds.The Falcons opened the tournament with two narrow losses.They lost to St. Augustine 69-68 on Dec. 26 as Bryce Pope scored 35 points in defeat for the Falcons and Sullivan added 18 points.Falcons lost to Brighton (Salt Lake City, Utah) 74-73 the next day as Sullivan scored 33 points and Viera and Michael Pope each added 10 points.They bounced back with a 90-63 win against Cooper (The Woodlands, Texas) on Dec. 28 as Bryce Pope led the Falcons with 33 points and Brandon Angel added 16 points.

The Falcons defeated Cienega (Vail, Ariz.) 73-66 the next day as Bryce Pope and Sullivan each scored 20 points and Michael Pope added 18 points.The Falcons improved to 13-2 overall for the season.