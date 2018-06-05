June 7: Week in Sports

Baseball:

Torrey Pines won the elite Open Division title in dramatic fashion as the Falcons defeated Poway 2-1 in 10 innings in the finals on June 2.

Kevin Sim had the game-winning hit for the Falcons as the sophomore infielder doubled in Jace Evans in the bottom of the 10th inning, capping a tense night at University of San Diego’s Fowler Park and an unforgettable season.

Torrey Pines’ walk-off win was its fifth straight and 13th win in their last 14 games. The Falcons won all four playoff games.

Matthew Schlesener, who was credited with the victory, was among three Falcons pitchers who combined on a five-hitter.

Falcons starter Michael Schreiber gave up one run on five hits and one walk in four innings.

Senior Joe Magrisi and Schlesener combined on six innings of no-hit ball.

Magrisi struck out five and walked two in four innings, and Schlesener struck out three and walked none in two innings.

Jackie Plashkes and Ty McGuire each had two hits on a day the Falcons were held to seven hits.

The Falcons trailed 1-0 going into the top of the fifth inning when Mac Bingham had an RBI triple that scored McGuire.

The Falcons advanced to the championship game after a 7-6 comeback win against its Avocado League West rival, La Costa Canyon.

The Falcons won all five meetings between the two teams -three times in league and twice in the playoffs – all within the span of a month.

The Mavericks jumped out to a quick lead with three runs in the top of the first inning off Falcons starter Magrisi.

The Falcons trailed 4-2 when they scored five runs in a decisive five-run inning in the bottom of the fifth.

Nathan Smolinski had a double and drove in two runs to lead the Falcons offensively.

Magrisi, who was credited with the victory, struck out eight and walked one in six innings in which he allowed eight hits and six runs (four earned).

Schlesener pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save.

The Falcons improved to 29-6 overall for the season, and the Mavericks fell to 23-10.

Canyon Crest Academy’s amazing season ended as a spirited Ravens rally came up short in a 7-6 loss to Mission Hills in the Division II championship game on May 31.

The Ravens, who came out of the loser’s bracket in the double-elimination tournament, forced the decisive championship game with a 1-0 victory over Mission Hills – its only loss in the tournament - two days earlier.

The Ravens trailed 7-2 going into the top of the seventh when they scored four runs.

Sophomore Cole Colleran homered and drove in two runs, and Arjun Nichani and Jack Hargis each had two hits and one RBI.

Colleran pitched a three-hitter against Mission Hills on May 29. He struck out five and walked one.

Colleran also had two hits including a double and drove in the game’s only run.

The Ravens fell to 26-12 overall for the season.

Golf:

Torrey Pines won its second state championship in three years, as the Falcons pulled off a narrow victory on an 18-hole par-71 course at San Gabriel Country Club on May 30.

The Falcons shot a combined 358, one stroke ahead of Palm Desert.

Caden Fioroni shot a 69 to lead the Falcons. The sophomore standout finished tied for second individually, one shot behind Tyler Guo (Irvine Crean Lutheran).

Freshman Jackson Rivera and sophomore Andi Xu each shot a 71. They were among six players who finished tied for fourth.

Falcons junior Luca Martinez shot a 72 and freshman Ray Xiong fired a 75. Senior James Song shot a 76.