May 10: Week in Sports

Baseball:

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 2-1 in the second game of a three-game Avocado League West series on May 5.

The teams will complete the series on May 15.

The win was the Falcons’ fourth straight and their 12th in 13 games.

Falcons starter Michael Schreiber, who got the win, pitched a five-hitter in which he struck out five and gave up one walk.

Mavericks starter J.J. Rytz pitched a four-hitter in which he gave up two runs (both unearned). Rytz struck out six and allowed four walks.

Ty McGuire had a run-scoring single in the top of the sixth, highlighting a two-run inning in which the Falcons broke a scoreless tie.

The Falcons victory followed an 8-0 league win against LCC two days earlier in which Joe Magrisi struck out 12, walked one and scattered nine hits.

Magrisi had two hits including a home run and drove in three runs.

The Falcons improved to 10-1 in league and 22-5 overall for the season.

The Mavericks fell to 9-2 in league and 18-7 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Christian of El Cajon 10-1 in a Western League game on May 2.

The victory was the Dons’ fourth straight and 10th in 11 games.

Dons starter Nick Nastrini, who got the win, struck out five and gave up one run on six hits and a walk.

Cade Brown homered and drove in four runs and Jacob Allred had three hits including a double.

The victory followed a 15-5 league win against Christian two days earlier in which Brown had four hits including a home run and drove in three runs.

Nastrini, Garrett Frechette and Logan Whitesides also homered for the Dons.

The Dons improved to 4-1 in league and 17-5 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Montgomery 4-3 in nine innings in a Coastal League game on May 5.

The victory was the Eagles fourth straight and 10th in 11 games.

Ethan Paulson, who pitched in relief of starter Ian Coykendall, struck out seven, walked none and gave up one run (unearned) in six innings of two-hit ball. Paulson got the win.

Jeff Woolson had two hits and scored three runs to lead the Eagles offensively.

The extra-innings win was the Eagles second in four days. They defeated The Bishop’s 2-1 in nine innings in a league game on May 1.

Woolson had three hits and Stephen Pierson pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the win.

Eagles started Tyler Thornton struck out seven and walked five in seven innings of two-hit ball in which he gave up one run (unearned).

The Eagles defeated The Bishop’s again two days later, 4-2.

Stephen Pierson had a double and two RBI to lead the Eagles.

Pierson, who got the win, gave up one run in five innings in relief of starter Paulson.

The Eagles improved to 4-1 in league and 17-5 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy extended its winning streak to five games as the Ravens defeated San Dieguito Academy 1-0 in an Avocado League West game on May 5.

Sophomore starter Cole Colleran was among four Ravens pitchers who combined on a one-hitter.

Colleran struck out five and allowed no walks.

Tyler Joaquin, Sam Zilberman and Holden MacDonald each pitched one inning.

Jack Hargis had three hits and Walker Matthews had two hits and two RBI to lead the Ravens offensively.

The victory followed a 1-0 league win against SDA two days earlier in which Jordan Goldmann pitched a one-hitter.

Goldmann struck out six and walked one.

Arjun Nichani had two hits including a double and M.J. Metz drove in the game’s only run.

SDA lost despite a solid pitching performance from Matt Pisacane, who gave up one run (unearned) in six innings of four-hit ball.

The Ravens improved to 7-4 in league and 20-8 overall for the season.

The Mustangs fell to 1-10 in league and 10-14 overall for the season.

Softball:

Cathedral Catholic extended its winning streak to 14 games as the Dons defeated Scripps Ranch 4-1 in a Western League game on May 4.

Marisa Estrada had two hits and two RBI and Anna Hermann had two hits including a double and drove in a run.

Pitching standout Megan Faraimo struck out eight, walked none and gave up five hits and one run in seven innings.

The victory followed a 6-0 league win against Patrick Henry two days earlier in which Faraimo pitched a two-hitter in which she struck out 17 and walked none.

Abby Tanuma led the Dons offensively with three hits including a home run and three RBI.

The Dons improved to 6-0 in league and 21-3 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Carlsbad 3-0 in an Avocado League West game on May 4.

Angelina Russo pitched a five-hitter to lead the Mavericks.

Russo struck out six and walked two in seven innings.

Desiree Dufek had a home run and two RBI and Katie Anderson had two hits to lead the Mavericks offensively.

The victory followed a 12-2 league win against Canyon Crest Academy two days earlier in which Caddidy Romano homered and drove in four runs.

Mayde Becker had three hits and two RBI and Angela Russo had two hits and two RBI.

The Mavericks improved to 7-1 in league and 14-9 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated San Dieguito Academy 5-0 in an Avocado League West game on May 4.

Allison Joas pitched a one-hitter to lead the Falcons.

Freshman Katie Walling had two hits and scored three runs.