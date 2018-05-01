May 3: Week in Sports

Baseball:

La Costa Canyon extended its winning streak to 12 games as the Mavericks completed a doubleheader sweep of Carlsbad with a 2-1 eight-inning Avocado League victory on April 28.

LCC starter J.J. Rytz struck out seven and walked one and gave up one run in seven innings of three-hit ball.

Brady Lavoie had three hits and one RBI to lead the Mavericks offensively.

Spencer Jones had a double and a triple and drove in three runs as the Mavericks defeated Carlsbad 5-4 earlier in the day.

LCC opened the three-game series against Carlsbad with a 4-2 nine-inning victory on April 24 in which Mavericks starter Keaton Carattini struck out 10 and walked one in seven innings of three-hit ball.

The Mavericks improved to 9-0 in league and 18-5 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines completed a three-game Avocado League West series sweep of San Dieguito Academy with a 4-3 victory in the second game of a doubleheader on April 28.

Matthew Cheverton and Ben Jackel each had two hits to lead the Falcons to their fourth straight win and their 12th win in 13 games.

Michael Schreiber pitched a five-hitter to lead the Falcons to a 3-0 victory over the Mustangs earlier in the day.

Schreiber struck out seven and walked one.

The Falcons opened the series with a 1-0 victory in which Joe Magrisi pitched a one-hitter. Magrisi struck out nine and walked one.

Edward Garvey pitched seven strong innings in defeat for the Mustangs.

The Falcons improved to 8-1 in league and 20-5 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated La Jolla Country Day 2-1 in a Coastal League game on April 25.

Ethan Paulson scattered 11 hits and two walks in seven innings to lead the Eagles to their seventh win in eight games.

The victory followed a 3-2 league loss to Francis Parker the previous day that snapped SFC’s six-game winning streak.

The Eagles improved to 2-1 in league and 14-5 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy completed a three-game Avocado League West series sweep of Sage Creek with a 3-2 victory in the second game of a doubleheader on April 28.

Jack Hargis and Kevin Michaels each had two hits and Brent Peluso gave up two runs in 5 2/3 strong innings to lead the Ravens.

Cole Colleran struck out 13, walked one and gave up six hits and one run as the Ravens earlier in the day defeated Sage Creek 10-1.

Will Davis and Arjun Nichani each had two hits and two RBI to lead the Ravens offensively.

The Ravens opened the series with a 4-3 win on April 24 in which Hargis and Michaels each had two hits.

The Ravens improved to 5-4 in league and 18-8 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla Country Day 7-5 in a nonleague game on April 27.

Dons starter Noah Owen struck out six and walked none in six innings of five-hit ball in which he gave up one run (unearned).

Cade Brown and Nick Nastrini each had three hits to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons improved to 4-1 in league and 13-7 overall for the season.

Softball:

Megan Faraimo pitched a perfect game as Cathedral Catholic defeated Point Loma 5-0 in a Western League game on April 27.

Faraimo struck out 16 as the Dons extended their winning streak to 12 games.

Kaelene Walter each had three hits including a double to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons defeated Carlsbad 5-0 in a nonleague game three days earlier in which Faraimo struck out 15 and walked one in six shutout innings of no-hit ball.

Jacey Bourgeois had two doubles and four RBI to lead the Dons offensively and Walter and Patricia Niu each added two hits.

The Dons improved to 4-0 in league and 19-3 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Sage Creek 18-1 in an Avocado League West game on April 27.

Kaili Aqui had three hits Chloe Balsiger had one hit and three RBI to lead the Falcons to their seventh win in eight games.

The Falcons improved to 4-2 in league and 13-8 overall for the season.

Boys lacrosse:

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 12-8 in an Avocado League West game on April 27.

Blake Erlbeck scored five goals to lead the Falcons and Spencer Grant had three goals.

J.J. Sillstrop and Alex Fairman each had two goals for LCC.

The Falcons improved to 3-0 in league and 14-1 overall for the season. The Mavericks fell to 2-1 in league and 12-2 overall for the season.