March 29: Week in Sports

Baseball:

Canyon Crest Academy improved to 3-0 in the North County Classic tournament as the Ravens defeated Valley Center 7-0 on March 23.

Cole Colleran and Will Davis each had two hits and Arthur Knowler had a double and two RBI to lead the Ravens offensively.

Ravens starter Brent Peluso struck out five and allowed two hits and one walk in 3 1/3 innings. He combined with Jordan Goldmann, Arjun Nichani and Jiho Lee on a three-hit shutout.

The Ravens opened the tournament with a 6-5 comeback win against Oceanside on March 20.

The Ravens trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jack Hargis was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI and Nichani was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.

Two days later Colleran pitched 4 1/3 innings as the Ravens combined for a one-hitter in a 6-1 win against Mt. Carmel.

Nichani had two hits including a double and two RBI and Colleran had one hit and two RBI.

The Ravens improved to 6-2 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian improved to 2-0 in the North County Classic as the Eagles defeated Ramona 5-1 on March 23.

Ethan Paulson tossed a complete-game four-hitter to lead the Eagles. Paulson struck out three and allowed two walks.

The Eagles defeated Escondido 2-0 in their tournament opener on March 19 as Tyler Thornton pitched a two-hit shutout.

Thornton struck out 12 and walked two.

Bryson Hashimoto had two hits including a triple and two RBI to lead the Eagles offensively.

The Eagles improved to 5-2 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to San Marcos 10-5 in a North County Classic tournament game on March 23, snapping the Falcons five-game winning streak.

Kevin Sim had two hits including a home run and three RBI to lead the Falcons.

Torrey Pines opened the tournament with an 11-1 victory over Rancho Bernardo on March 19 in which Joe Magrisi struck out 14 and allowed no walks in a complete game two-hitter.

Ty McGuire had three hits including two doubles and five RBI to lead the Falcons offensively.

Sim had two hits including a double and two RBI and Magrisi homered and drove in two runs.

The Falcons two days later defeated Poway 10-7 as Campbell Holt had had a triple, a home run and two RBI and Jackie Plashkes homered and drove in three runs.

The Falcons improved to 6-2 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated Mt. Carmel 8-6 in a North County Classic game on March 23.

Matt Pisacane had two hits and one RBI and Ryan Cohen and Sean Alvarez each had a double one RBI.

The Mustangs opened the tournament with a 6-3 loss to Classical Academy on March 20.

Cole Benowitz had two doubles and two RBI and Logan Matherly homered to lead the Mustangs.

The Mustangs blew a big lead in a 9-8 loss to Oceanside two days later.

The Mustangs led 8-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Mustangs fell to 5-3 overall for the season.

Softball:

Cathedral Catholic lost to Eastlake 1-0 in a nonleague game on March 22.

The loss followed a 2-1 11-inning nonleague victory over Granite Hills the previous day in which Megan Faraimo struck out 19 and allowed one unearned run on three hits and no walks in 11 innings.

Marisa Estrada and Sara Rusconi each had three hits to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons improved to 7-3 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Del North 11-10 in a North County Tournament game on March 23.

Makena Macia had four hits and three RBI to lead the Falcons offensively.

The victory followed a 3-1 loss to Poway two days earlier in which Katie Walling had three hits and scored the Falcons’ only run.

The Falcons improved to 5-5 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated Santa Fe Christian 12- in a nonleague game on March 23 that was called after five innings.

Rachel Gartner was 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBI and Julia Scime had three hits and three runs scored.

Charli Shinstine struck out 10 and gave up one run on two hits and one walk.