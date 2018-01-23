Ravens split pair to open league play

Canyon Crest opened league basketball play last Wednesday evening, Jan. 17, with a convincing win at home against a stubborn Carlsbad team, 67-52. After trailing for most of the game, the Lancers rallied in the second half to tie the score at 51 in the fourth quarter before the CCA went on a 16-1 run to close out the game. Sophomore Frank Gelfman led the way with a career high 22 points including six three-pointers. Aaron Acosta scored 16 and grabbed 5 rebounds and MJ Metz had 13 points and 10 boards.

On Friday, Jan. 19, CCA traveled to Torrey Pines to face a hostile home crowd and the number-one ranked Falcons. The Ravens remained within striking distance until midway in the third quarter when Torrey Pines blew the game open with an overwhelming streak of sharp shooting. For the game the Falcons shot 67 percent from the three-point line and cruised to a 75-56 win. Aaron Acosta kept the Ravens close for most of the game scoring 21 points, including four three-pointers. Metz and Tyler Elsom both had 11. CCA moves to 12-7 overall and 1-1 in the Avocado West. The Ravens continue league play this week against Sage Creek and San Dieguito Academy.