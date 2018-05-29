Torrey Pines Speshilov wins CIF Boys Tennis Individual

Nik Speshilov Courtesy

Torrey Pines senior Nik Speshilov capped his remarkable undefeated season by winning the 2018 CIF San Diego Section Boys Tennis Singles Championship and Player of the Year on May 18 at the Balboa Park Tennis Club. Speshilov beat Ivan Smith of Hilltop High School (Chula Vista) 6-4, 6-1 in the singles final.

Other Torrey Pines players who competed in the CIF Boys Singles Championships were Eric Silberman and James Singer. Torrey Pines doubles teams of Maxim Pogorelov/Alex Stafford and Zach Brumm/Raman Panchal also competed in the event.