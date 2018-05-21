CCA qualifies record 15 boys for CIF individual tennis tournament

A record 15 boys qualified and represented Canyon Crest Academy in the CIF County Individual Tennis Tournament at the Balboa Tennis Club at Morley Field that began on Monday, May 14. Of those that played, nine were outright qualifiers from the Avocado West League Tournament and six were wild carded on the basis of merit along with UTR Ranking.
Of all 88 schools in San Diego County, including the Imperial Valley, CCA had the strongest representation. “This is the deepest pool of players we have ever had,” said Coach Larry Belinsky who has been at CCA for nine years.