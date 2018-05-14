CCA doubles duo captures Avocado West League Championship

Canyon Crest Academy’s Ty Jones (sophomore) and Praneet Varade (freshman) defeated Alex Stafford (freshman) and Max Pogorelov (freshman) of Torrey Pines in the doubles final of the Avocado West Individual Championships. It was a hard-fought 6-7(5) 6-4 10-6 victory for the Ravens. Jones and Varade needed to come back twice after losing the first set in both their semifinal and final match contests. In the semifinals, they defeated LCC’s Eric McCutchen and Ryan Pinter 4-6 7-5 10-5.