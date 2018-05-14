CCA doubles duo captures Avocado West League Championship

Canyon Crest Academy’s Ty Jones (sophomore) and Praneet Varade (freshman) defeated Alex Stafford (freshman) and Max Pogorelov (freshman) of Torrey Pines in the doubles final of the Avocado West Individual Championships. It was a hard-fought 6-7(5) 6-4 10-6 victory for the Ravens. Jones and Varade needed to come back twice after losing the first set in both their semifinal and final match contests. In the semifinals, they defeated LCC’s Eric McCutchen and Ryan Pinter 4-6 7-5 10-5.
The victory qualifies Jones and Varade to participate in the CIF All-County Championships taking place the week of May 14-18 at the Balboa Tennis Club in Morley Field (2221 Morley Field Drive, SD, 92104). The CCA doubles duo will command the #3 seed.