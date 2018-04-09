Canyon Crest varsity baseball team wins NCC Championship

The Canyon Crest Academy varsity baseball team is off to a great start this year with a 13-4 record. On Friday, April 6, the Ravens won the North County Tournament, defeating El Camino in the Premier Division championship game with a final score of 10-3.

Brent Peluso pitched six innings, giving up one earned run on three hits. The Canyon Crest offense provided 10 runs of support and posted a .333 batting average. An overall team batting average of .310, an on base percentage of .393, and 31 stolen bases have helped the Ravens reach three tournament championships.

DH Kevin Michaels racked up 5 RBIs and two doubles in Friday’s win. The Canyon Crest pitching staff is led by a three-man starting rotation: senior Ryan Blakeman (1.58 ERA), junior Brent Peluso (0.64 ERA), and sophomore Cole Colleran (1.69 ERA). Led by pitching coach Matt Malott, the Ravens have posted a 1.28 ERA with 134 strikeouts through 115 innings.