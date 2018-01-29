Canyon Crest grinds out two conference victories

Finals week is tough at most high schools but at Canyon Crest Academy, one of the top academic high schools in the nation, according to US News and World Report, it is especially challenging. Perhaps playing a bit fatigued due to finals, the Ravens were able to notch two tight wins against conference rivals Sage Creek 56-51 and San Dieguito Academy 63-53.

Senior MJ Metz had a breakout week leading the Ravens with exceptional performances at both ends of the court. Against Sage Creek, the Ravens struggled with poor shooting and foul trouble but were able to pull away down the stretch. Metz led with 19 points and 8 rebounds, Tyler Elsom had 11 points and 9 rebounds,and Aaron Acosta added 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Last Friday at CCA, a young San Dieguito Academy team forced 21 turnovers with 32 minutes of pressure defense. However, the senior trio of Acosta (17p/8r) Metz (17p/16r) and Elsom (15p/11r) were too much for the road team combining for an eye-popping 49 points and 35 rebounds. Senior point guard Sam Crespy added 10 points and 6 assists to help secure the win. CCA improved its record to 14 wins against 7 losses.